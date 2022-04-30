Woodward, Scott A. and White, Vernon G. Jr. to White, Vernon G. Jr., Lots 31 & 32, Maxwell Nicholson Sub.
Mccarty, Charles A. and Mc Carty, Charles A. to Mccarty, Charles A. and Mc Carty, Charles A. and Watts, Allie Grace, Lot No. 612, Dairy Street.
Thrailkill, G. La Vern to Thrailkill, Patricia, Unit 111, Orchard Park Sub.
Brunson, Louise to Brunson, Xavier A., Lot No. Six (6), Giles Avenue.
Calhoun, Andrew to Butler, Deandra K., Lot No. 20, Edgefield Heights.
Butler, Deandra K. to Calhoun, Jimmy Lee, Lot No. 20, Edgefield Heights, $0.
Caz LLC to Milestone LV Realty LLC, Parcels City, $1,795,000.
Stoehr, John J. to Stoehr, John J. Trustee and John J. Stoehr Revocable Trust and Stoehr, John J. Revocable Trust, Lot 112, Kings Grant.
Leinbach, Steven R. and Leinbach, Jill E. to Leinbach, Steven R. Trustee and Mccullough, Jill E. Trustee and Leinbach, Jill Mccullough Trustee and Mc Cullough, Jill E. Trustee and Leinbach Family Trust Agreement, Lot E & Pt Lot D of W. T. Verrell Property.
Majczyna, Antonina and Chechelski, Grezegorz By AIF and Majczyna, Antonina AIF to Fisher, Vinette and Stamm, Christopher, Lot 78, Brentwood Hills Sub., Ph. V, $236,000.
Middleton, Cameron Scot to Knox, Nathan D., Lot 119, Greenwood Avenue, $122,000.
Tuck, Howard Jr. to Mc Cutcheon, Lisa T. and Mc Cutcheon, N. Todd and Mccutcheon, Lisa T. and Mccutcheon, N. Todd, Lot 0.80A, County.
Huskey, Steven J. and Huskey, Georgeanna K. to Huskey, Steven J. and Huskey, Georgeanna K., Lot 3.23A, Old Laurens Road.
Arsenault, Lionel G. and Arsenault, Paula A. to Hazel, Thomas L. and Hazel, Constance L., Lot 41, Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood, $350,000.
Knight, Donna W. to Knight, Donna W. and Copeland, Chastity K. and Knight, Joseph R., Lot 18, Saddle Hill Sub., Ph I.
Knight, Donna Jean to Copeland, Chastity K. and Knight, Donna Jean, Lot 70, Glendale Heights.
Properties VVV LLC to LFM Properties LLC, Parcels County, $625,000.
Brown, Chirstopher to Brown, Christopher and Brown, Shelia P., Lot/Unit 6-D, Curl Creek Townhouses.
Kneece, Jeanna M. AIF and Owens, Jo Ann By AIF to Stewart, Thomas Jackson, Lot, South Main Street, $25,500.
Wideman, Timothy to Tabbys Properties LLC, Lot 513, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $50,000.
Health Sciences Foundation Of The Medical University Of South Carolina and Medical University Of South Carolina Foundation to Keystone Homes Inc., Lots 1-3, Ackerman Property, $450,000.
Devereaux, Robert J. and Devereaux, Debra Louise and Devereaux, Brian C. to Providential Properties At Greenwood LLC, Pt. Lot 1F-1B-B, County.
Posley, Orpah Moore to Dorn, Leeann Pressley and Pressley, Adam L., Tract A, Tract B And Lot County.
Dorn, Leeann Pressley and Pressley, Adam L. and Pressley, Adam to Posley, Orpah Moore, Parcel 18.45A, County.
Smith, Thessa G. Trustee and Goodwin Family Trust to Bryant, Rhonda M., Lot 2, County, $62,000.
Cowart, Melissa to Dowling, Madelyn M. and Dowling, Robert Lawrence Jr., Parcel, Greenwood And Abbeville County.
Turner, Stanley W. to Turner, J. Gray, Lot 72, Rockcreek Sub.
Mckinney, Chelcea D. and Mc Kinney, Chelcea D. to Whitcomb, Kaley B. and Gettys, Christopher G., Lot No. 148, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $110,000.
Mueller, Margaret S. to Sightler, Jerry and Sightler, Donna, Lot 36, Ph. I, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $539,000.
Dove, Thomas S. and Dove, Samantha L. to Loggins, Kevin W. and Loggins, Erica, Lot No. 9, Mccombs Sub., $260,700.
B & R 86 LLC and B And R 86 LLC to JP Carports LLC, Parcels, Kirksey Drive, $246,700.
Smith, Latoria and Smith, Pierre and Calhoun, Ketoria to Dickey, James, Lot No. 111, County.
Turner, Leonard Allen and Turner, Sara Beth to Indigo Blue Properties LLC, Lot Dogwood Drive, $10,000.
B. L. Family Reality Group LLC to Shiv Shiv LLC, Lot 101, Country Homes Sub., $60,000.
Fox, Erma Davis to Fox, Freddie S. and Fox, Russell Jr. and Fox, Lucas Z., Parcel County.
Fox, Freddie S. to Fox, Lucas Z., Parcel County.
Schulte, Tracy Per. Rep. and Edward Jones Trust Company Per. Rep. and Gokey, Joanne W. Estate and Joanne W. Gokey Estate to Stewart, Timothy H. and Hayes, Anthony J., Lots 18 & 19, Druid Hills Sub, $190,000.
Bahucharmata LLC to Hodges Enterprise 1 LLC, Lots, County, $292,310.
Coats, Joan Davenport to Coats, Jeffrey Scott, Lot 69, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. and Atlantic Coast Properties LLC to Logan, Lisa A. and Logan, Rufus, Lots #3 & #4, Sally Acres Subdivision, $19,000.
Bryson, John Henry to Bryson, Oke S., Lot County.
Bryson, John Henry to Bryson, Oke S., Lot County.
Harrison, K. L. Trustee and Champagne Glaze Trust to Bridgewater Realty Group Trust, Lot No. Four (4), Tanglewood Sub.
Holland, Tiesha H. to Bridgewater Realty Group Trust, Lot No. 28, Smithfields Sub.
Bennett, K. J. Trustee and Unbalanced Days Trust to Bridgewater Realty Group Trust, Lot No. 97, Avondale Subdivision.
Nasui, Dina IRA and Dina Nasui IRA and Nuview Trust Company FBO to Hammelmyer Investment Group LLC, Lot 54, Country Homes Sub., $28,500.
Harnish, Whaley Amanda and Whaley, Amanda Harnish to Darden, Amanda J. and Darden, Gibson, Lots 6-8, Mckellar Property, $166,500.
Rapp, Canaan K. to Dirton, Amani, Lot 19, County.
Rapp, Canaan K. to Dirton, Amani, Lot 20, County.
Deloach, G. Darren and Deloach, Tracy V. to Deloach, Joy K. and Rushton, Greyham H., Lot County.
Garlington, Dorothy Mae to Carroll, Stefanie and Carroll, Jason and Austin, Johnette C., Lot 16, Mckellar Farms Sub.
Cavendar Capital LLC to Wonder, Stephen and Wonder, Renee, Lot 80, Pinehurst Sub., $155,000.
Goodman, Sharolyn to Winburn, Meagan Brown and Brown, S. Gavin, Lot County.
Scott, Donald H. to Scott, Cynthia Y., Lot 70, Druid Hills Sub.
Scott, Cynthia Y. to Scott, Brock D. and Scott, Donald H., Lot 116, Druid Hills Sub.
Ware Shoals Machine Tool Properties LLC to County Of Greenwood, Tract 3-A County, $137,340.
Dickey, James W. to Mccaslan, Jeremy R. and Mc Caslan, Jeremy R., Lot 111, County, $61,500.
White, John Butler to Ulloa, Miguel Alfaro and Galeano, Arcadia Reyes, Lot No. 3, Gilliam Street, $250.
Nash, Nancy Y. to Integrated Leasing LLC, Lot ,Taggart Avenue And Lot Corner Of Taggart Avenue And Main, $265,000.
Zagata, Denise M. to Hedges, David A. and Hedges, Deborah L., Lot 62, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $375,000.
Krakowiak, Joseph R. Jr. and Krakowiak, Michelle S. to Rampey, Austin, Lot No. 179 Mathews Plant Sub., $115,000.
Anderson Family Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Matracia, Matthew R. and Matracia, Ashley Nicole, Lot No. 45, Phase I, Patriot Plantation, $160,000.
Meakim, Samuel M. to Ouzts, William S., Lot 2, Milford Springs Road, $70,000.
Phoenix Corporation Of Greenwood Inc. The to Pedroso, Earl Marshall and Pedroso, Christina Dicola, Tract A, County, $182,000.
Simonetti, Matthew to Copeland, Madison Elaine, Lot, County, $144,000.
Sutton, Terrence L. to Merrill, Albert L. and Merrill, Jane H., Lot 75, Addition To Cherokee Hills, $410,000.
Rylander, Andrew and Rylander, Mary Leah to Styron, Austin Dwight, Lot County, $150,000.
Mills, Freddie S. to Guadarrama, Araceli Alva, Lot 104, Avondale Sub., $73,500.
Saffell, Tamie D. to Garcia, Dulce M. Mendez and Mendez, Garcia Dulce M., Lot 39, Avondale Sub., $107,000.
Poole, Benny to Poole, Doris and Campbell, Doris, Lot 1, Calvary Trail Subdivision.
Lloyd, Patricia F. By AIF and Lloyd, Stephen Sloan AIF to Holubek, Caroline Meredith and Johnson, Taylor, Lot 16, Cherokee Hills Sub., $250,000.
Kellett, Myrna Michele to Kellett, Myrna Michele Trustee and Myrna Michele Kellett Revocable Trust and Kellett, Myrna Michele Revocable Trust, Lots 58 & 48, Planters Rose At Palmetto Crossing.
Woodfin, Donna J. and Pressley, Donna B. to Guzman, Marvin E. Perez, Lot 11, Block C, Wade Heights Sub., $92,500.
Taylor, Douglas Earl and Psomas, Beverly Jean Taylor and Taylor, Robert Keith to Schopp, Betty T., Lot 8, Hampton Trace Sub.
Randolph, Sheyene M. and Johnson, Sheyene and Strickland, Thomas G. to Kennedy, William Brown Jr., Lot 1, Dorothy E. Ackerson Sub., $125,000.
Minor, George A. and Minor, Naomi W. to Gillion, Amy M. and Minor, Lee Jeffrey and Minor, George A. and Minor, Naomi W., Lot No. 10, Block I, Ponderosa Heights Sub.
Thrailkill, Patricia to Pitts, Cecilia T., Unit 111, Orchard Park Sub.
Boggs, Michelle to Boggs, Brad, Lot 22, Meadowbrook Sub. including mobile home located thereon.
Johnson, James Keith to Dowtin, Thomas A III and Dowtin, Elizabeth M., Lot No. 38, Block D, Milford Manor Sub., Ph I, $17,000.
Shoppes Greenwood LLC to Sun Investment Group LLC, Lot County, $2,865,000.
Johnson, Johnnie E. to Johnson, Johnnie E. and Sherrill, April J., Lot 6, Mountain Shore Sub.
Mutza, Dale R. and Mutza, Jeannette A. to Ramsey, William L. III and Kung Mei Yee, Lot 6, Ph. I, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $470,000.
Holloway, Rodney Bernard Jr. to Holloway, Rodney B., Lot/Unit 37, Sec. II, Ph II, Rock Knoll Townhouse Development.
Holloway, Rodney B. and Holloway, Monica M. to Maxx LLC, Lot 68, Spring Valley Sub.
Holloway, Rodney B. and Holloway, Rodney to Maxx LLC, Parcels County.
Salcido, Marcos Romo and Salcido, Jose Romo to Dakota Holdings LLC, Parcel, County, $75,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Genesis Telecommunications LLC to Ross, Jeanette Davis, Tax Deed Lot, Reynolds Avenue, $14,080.67.