Roton, Tony Ray to Perdue, Jennifer, Parcel County & Lot 7, Sub. No. 1, Miss Margarite Marshall Property.
Blackwood, Michael G. and Blackwood, Teresa A. to Oshields, Amanda Michelle and O Shields, Amanda Michelle, Lot 2, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. VII, $73,500.
Hamrick, Raymond B. and Hamrick, Diane W. and Gainey, Paula A. and Poore, Leys M. to Kemp, James H. and Kemp, Beverly S., Unit 22, Timberwood, $158,700.
Mortgage Assets Management LLC and Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB3, Pt. Lot 15, Taggart Property.
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB3 By AiF and PHH Mortgage Services AIF to Espinoza, Andres Agustin Guevara, Pt. Lot 15, Taggart Property, $55,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn M. to Vargas, Jaqueline Silvestre and Davila, Arturo Badillo, Lots A & B, Cambridge Street, $90,000.
Ilacqua, Frank to Weisner, Harry A., Parcel A-2-1, County & Easement, $129,200.
Murdock, Carrie G. and Pundt, Carrie G. to Murdock, Carrie G., Lot 7, Hillbrook Sub.
Allen Brothers Milling Co. and Allen Brothers Milling Company to Reynolds Avenue Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lot, East Durst Avenue, $90,000.
Kelley, William Ray to Shaw, John Russell, Parcel Beechwood Circle, Lots 28 & 29, Beechwood Sub., $110,000.
Posley, Minnie Bell to Posley, Nellie Michelle, Lot County.
Baer, Cheryl L. and Mcwhorter, Fredda L. and Mc Whorter, Fredda L. to Rise, Trevor S. and Rise, Netanya, Lot No. 3, Mrs. Elizabeth P. Durant Property, $274,300.
Helms, Ely Z. to Goggans, Terrell J. and Goggans, Tonya H., Lot 4, Laurel Wood Sub., Ph. IV, $200,000.
Catrintza, Phil T. to Baker, D. Brett Trustee and Baker, Karen P. Trustee and D. Brett Baker Revocable Trust and Baker, D. Brett Revocable Trust and Karen P. Baker Revocable Trust and Baker, Karen P. Revocable Trust, Lot 194, Ph. II, Harborside Sub., $13,000.
Amick, Lewie E. Jr. to Amick, Mildred R., Lot No. 136, Devon Park.
Rapley, Herbert and Rapley, Mary and Rapley, Herbert Sr. to Starks, Sylvia, Lot B, Rockhouse Road.
Reca Limited Partnership to Lewis, Edwenta and Lewis, Willie Jr., Lot A-2, County, $49,900.
Wells, Claude Carson Jr. Per. Rep. and Jonathan P. Wells Estate and Wells, Jonathan P. Estate to New Era Property LLC, Lot 92, Augusta Fields, Sec. 2, $183,000.
Cogdill, Arkie Magadeline Stewart and Cogdill, Lane S. to Crabtree, Angela Carlene and Cogdill, Sylvia M., Lot 98, Greenwood Plant Sub.
SXN LLC to Pine Tree Acres Properties LLC Lot No. 5, County, $154,000.
R S & W Realty LLC and RS & W Realty and R S And W Realty LLC and RS And W Realty to Mazyck, Steven, Lot No. 250, Country Homes Subdivision No. 2.
RS & W Realty LLC and RS And W Realty LLC and RS & W Realty and RS And W Realty to RW Spires Realty LLC, Lot No. 212Country Homes Subdivision No. 2.
R Spires Realty LLC to Galloway, Adell, Lot No. 21,2 Country Homes Subdivision No. 2, $127,000.
Godwin, Allye M. and Godwin, Allye and Godwin, Timothy L. and Godwin, Timothy and Special Referee to Holley, Ricky H. and Ashley, Amy H., Lot No. 14, Folly Bend Drive, 2022-CP-24-00104, $203,000.
Special Referee and Evans, Garry E. and Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC, Lot No. 36, Calvary Trail Section 3, 2022-CP-24-00615, $20,582.
Kanuch, Drew to Barrett, James W. Jr. and Barrett, Lynn E., Lot 436, Ph. VII, Grand Harbor Sub., $520,000.
Mapes, Mark Todd to Mapes, Jennifer Mack, Tract E, Johns Creek Road.
Special Referee and Smith, Candice B. and Smith, Candice to Williams, Ellis L., Unit 2 -B, Old Mill Townhouses, 2017-CP-24-00964, $105,000.
Sprouse, Charles A. and Sprouse, Charles A. Sr. and Sprouse, Cynthia R. to Reynolds, Robert G. II and Reynolds, Carol Michelle, Lot Number Two (2) Chestnut Hill Sub., $225,000.
Lewis, Dewayne D. to T & K Wright Home 4U LLC and T And K Wright Home 4U LLC, Lots Nos. 20 & 21 And 20-A & 21-A, Pepperhill Sub., $0.
Boswell, Nannette King and Dodgen, Catherine King and Lecroy, Anna King to Smith, Jeffrey Faulkner and Blankenship, Dayna Michelle and Smith, Roy Dayne and Smith, Lula Ann Dee, Tract 2, SC Highway 246.
Smith, Roy Dayne and Smith, Lula Ann Dee and Smith, Jeffrey Faulkner and Blankenship, Dayna Smith to Boswell, Nannette King and Dodgen, Catherine King and Lecroy, Anna King, Tract 1, SC Highway 246.
Still, Christine K. By AIF and Rentz, Connie S. AIF and Still, Robert Marshall and Rentz, Connie Elizabeth to Tyler, Shirley, Lot/Unit 3-D, Curl Creek Townhouses, $155,000.
Tyler, Shirley to Roberts, Dana L. and Tyler, Shirley, Lot/Unit 3-D, Curl Creek Townhouses.
Linares, Francisco A. and Linares, Amber P. to Collette, Robert L., Lot 80, County, $375,500.
Bauman, Katherine to Richardson Carol, Lot 142 Greenwood Plant Sub,
Mccartha Douglas C. and Mc Cartha, Douglas C. and Mccartha, Mary Catherine and Mc Cartha, Mary Catherine to Mc Cartha, Mary Catherine Trust and Mccartha Mary Catherine Trust and Mary Catherine Mccartha Trust and Mc Cartha, Douglas C. Trust and Mccartha Douglas C. Trust and Douglas C, Mccartha Trust and Mc Cartha, Mary Catherine Trustee and Mccartha, Mary Catherine Trustee and Mc Cartha, Douglas C Trustee and Mccartha, Douglas C.Trustee, Lots 88 And 89 Forest Hills Sub.
Boone, Lynn Patterson to Gurley, Chase A., Lot 21, Abners Acres, $119,000.
Oliver, Steven William Sr. to Apalache Land Holdings LLC, Parcel County.
Cooke, Warren D. and Cooke, Lisa Jones to Tieman, David M. and Tieman, Kerry L., Lots 32 & 33, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $500,000.
Gandee, David Wayne and Gandee, Sheila Denise and Gandee, Shelia Denise and Gandee, Dave Wayne to Conover, Robert S. and Conover, Leah R., Lot 5, Reedy Cove At Stoney Point & Lot 0.05A, County, $742,500.
Stephen Smith Estate and Smith, Stephen Estate and Helfrich, Marlene Per. Rep. to Henry, Daniel F., Lot 23, Shoals Junction Sub., $175,000.
Flanagan, Priscilla Trowbridge to Flanagan, Timothy D. Estate and Estes, Kathryn A. Per. Rep. and Timothy D. Flanagan Estate, Lots 57 & 58, Phase I, Section II, Stoney Point Sub.
Abbeville Area Medical Center to Greenwood County Hospital Board and Self Regional Healthcare, Lot 0.75A, Epting Avenue/West Alexander Avenue.
Bridges, James Alvin to Parks, Charmaine Aundrea, Lot 274, Section 2, Riegel Textile Corporation, $7,500.
Revels, Tammy L. to Harris, William F. Jr. and Austin, Harris Mary and Harris, Mary Austin, Lot 427, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $205,000.
Dolshette Way Construction Group LLC to Williams, Tirell D., Lot 70, Phase I, Section 1, Stoney Point Subdivision, $30,000.
Leedy, Linda S. and Leedy, Michael E. to Leedy, Brian S. and Leedy, Linda S. and Leedy, Michael E., Lot 2.0A, Hwy. S-24-164.
Leedy, Linda S. to Leedy, Michael E., Parcel County.
Weese, Richard H. to Weese, Richard H. and Weese, Larry Allen and Weese, Waynette Young, Lot No. 52, Section S, Hunters Creek Subdivision.
Chambers, Charlene and Chambers, Dexter and Callaham, Charles and Chambers, Josie and Harp, Josie C. and Callaham, Charles A. to Chambers, William Jr., Lot 302, Country Homes Sub., No. 3, Ph. III.
Hole 19 LLC to Stoney Point Property Owners Association Inc., Retention Pond Lot 0.60A and access easement to cart path.