Grant, Martha Jean to Grant, Martha Jean and Rapley, Jhana Grant and Brownlee, Kya Marie, Lot No. 1, Springswood Trail also parcel .0224A adjacent to Lot 13 Spring Woods Sub.
Boyd, James A. to Boyd, James A. and Boyd, Santonia D., Lot 73, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III.
Rimsky Properties LLC to Brown, Sonja Wilkie and Wilkie, Brown Sonja, Lot 11, Cricket Ridge Court, $33,317.
Clark, Lynda R. to Clark, Ruby V., Lot No. 48, Block D, Milford Manor, Phase I and Lot No 48-A, Milford Manor Phase I.
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Morris Chapel Baptist Church Inc, Parcel Baptist Avenue/Street,
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Tabernacle Baptist Church Of Greenwood Inc,, Lot No. 10, County.
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Morris Chapel Baptist Church Inc., Lot County.cedonia Street,
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Macedonia Baptist Church Trustees, Lot 703/701, County.
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Macedonia Baptist Church Trustees, Lot 709, County.
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Macedonia Baptist Church Trustees, Lot 707, County.
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Macedonia Baptist Church Trustees, Lot 705, County.
Gorham, Constant Peggy L. and Constant, Peggy L. Gorham and Cromer, Peggy Gorham and Gorham, Cromer Peggy to Mc Kinney, Marla K. and Mckinney, Marla K., Lot No. 25, Saddle Hill Subdivision Phase I, $344,000.
Carroll, Antonio Learone and Carroll, Antonio Learone I. to Carroll, Brenda, Tract B, Mckenzie Road.
Harrison, Betty AIF and Hawthorne, Theodore By AIF to Beltran, Clemente Robles and Zamora, Gladys Castillo, Lot County, $72,000.
Robinson, M. Bruce and Robinson, Melvin B. to Peterson, Christopher George, Lot No. 39 Section B and Lots Nos. 40 And 41 of Section B ,Maxwell J.D. Nicholson Subdivision, also 2004, 14 X 64 Horton Mobile Home, $23,265.
Scott, Charles R. and Scott, Ann D. to Davis, Larry D. and Davis, Brooke Suzanne, Lot No. 2, Block B, Cherry Hill Sub., $90,000.
Tate, Warren By AIF and Tate, Martha and Cleveland, Martha and Tate, Martha AIF to Dale, Lakesha C., Portion Lot 66, County, $53,620.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Jones, April and Sibert, April, Lot 30, Sec. 7, Belle Oaks Sub., $23,800.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Macmillan, Donald Thomas and Presley, Linda and Mac Millan, Donald Thomas, Lot 126, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $252,490.
Willard, Anita C. and Willard, Bass H. to Brooks, Phillis S., Parcels County, $77,500.
Dickey, Alma to Dickey, James and Calhoun, Ketoria and Smith, Pierre and Smith, Latoria, Lot No. 111 County.
Gatewood Group LLC to Everything Is Awesome LLC, Parcel County, $11,500.
Byrd, John Austin to Alexander, Rhiannon Nicole, Lot 78, Section 1, Riegel Textile Corporation Sub., Ware Shoals Division, $145,000.
Mc Dermott, George F. and Mcdermott, George F. to Mc Dermott, Gregory A. and Mcdermott, Gregory A., Parcel A, Suburban Drive, $50,000.
Woodruff, Thomas A. to Stefaniak, James D. and Stefaniak, Carol A., Lot No. 354, Phase VII, Grand Harbor Sub. and Lot No. 355, Phase VII, Grand Harbor Sub., $599,999.
Camak, Pitts Jr. and Camak, Emma K. to Camak, James Pitts Jr. and Camak, Emma Koon and Brooks, Kelly Camak and Camak, James Keith and Camak, Kathy Faye, Parcels County, $0.
Camak, Pitts Jr. to Brooks, Kelly Camak and Camak, James Keith and Camak, Kathy Faye, Parcel County, $0.
Hastings, Bobby Lee Sr. to Hastings, Christopher Lee, Parcels, Wilson Bridge Road.
Hastings, Bobby Lee Sr. to Hastings, John Wyatt, Tracts County.
Peppers, Alan K. to Peppers, Jennifer N. and Peppers, Mason Cory and Popella, Kelly Peppers, Lot 239, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Ricketts, Wallace and Wallace, Ricketts Properties to Bradley, John W., Lot No. 97, Section 1, Riegel Textile Corporation Sub., $25,500.
Luker, Thomas Eugene to Moore, Channin Austin and Crocker, Morgan Bryanna, Lot No. 122, Greenwood Plant Sub., $42,100.
Cherokee Path Inc. to Tislenok, Oleg, Tract County, $360,000.
Tycam Properties II LLC to Shiv Shiv LLC, Lot B, County, $292,500.
Bailey, Caitlyn Claire to Haynie, Robert M. Jr., Lot ,Summer Place South, $250.
Jones, Sheena S. to Gutierrez, Iram Noe and Gutierrez, Alba, Lot 4, Block H, Avalon, $135,900.
Kingsmore, Michael to Fowler, Christopher James, Lots, County, $4,000.
Gaither, William E. and Gaither, Catherine S. to Gaither, William E. and Gaither, Catherine S. and Gaither, William Sandlin and Gaither, Robert Cason, Lots F-7 & F-8, Gatewood Subdivision.
Matthew Sean White Residential Trust and White, Matthew Sean Residential Trust and White, Patrick Sean Trustee to White, Matthew Sean, Unit No. 4-C, Fox Hollow Horizontal Property Regime.
Stoehr Arlene L to Stoehr John J, Lot 112 Kings Grant,
Properties VVV LLC to Maheshwari, Anoop Kumar Trustee and Maheshwari, Meenu Trustee and Maheshwari Family Trust, Parcels County, $317,500.
Walker, Phillip M. to Wagner, Ethan R. and Wagner Courtney C., Lot 5B-1 County,
Wagner, Ethan R. and Wagner, Courtney C. to Walker, Phillip M., Lot C-2, County.
Mckinney, W. Foster II Per. Rep. and Martin, Hazel B. Estate and Hazel B. Martin Estate and Mc Kinney, W. Foster II Per. Rep. to Watson, Charles M. and Watson, Dolores T., Unit 141, Devon Park, $189,000.
Yeldell, Donald G. to Todd, Retecher Nelson and Nelson, Shinton Germaine, Parcel County.
Bailor, Stephen M. Trustee and Stephen M. Bailor Revocable Living Trust and Bailor, Stephen M Revocable Living Trust and Bailor, Mary L. Trustee and Mary L. Bailor Revocable Living Trust and Bailor, Mary L. Revocable Living Trust to Fleming, Wendy, Lot 368, Ph. VII, Grand Harbor Sub., $511,000.
Miller, Dara and Bell, Dara Miller to Burgos, Castro Christian Gabriel and Burgos, Castro Lauren V. and Castro, Christian Gabriel Burgos and Castro, Lauren V Burgos, Lot 6, James Anders Property Sub., $41,600.
Minter, Alexandra to Kelley, Kristin Maria and Kelley, Taylor Gene, Lot 12, Wideman Sub., $127,300.
Brooks, Robert Wayne and Brooks, Horace Wayne and Brook, Cory Alexander and Brooks, Cory Alexander and Brooks, Cory A. to Brooks, Robert Wayne and Brooks, Horace Wayne and Brooks, Cory Alexander and Brooks, Carolee, Lot 68, County.
Mason, Johnnie M. to Mason, Johnnie M. and Counts, April Mason, Lot 5, Aspen Heights Sub.
Turner, Beverly Y. and Turner, J. Gray and Molden, Deidre T. and Turner, A. Olin IV and Turner, Haven to Bach, Le Yen Thi and Le Yen, Thi Bach, Lot 9, Sec U., Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $215,000.
Mckinney, Marla K. and Mc Kinney, Marla K. to Mckinney, Marla K. and Mc Kinney, Marla K. and Barnhart, Christopher David, Lot No. 25, Saddle Hill Sub., Ph. I.
Moore, Lucile S. to Crawford, Billy Jean and Moore, Todd and Staples, Kimberly, Lot U. S. Hwy. No. 25.
Hall, Houston to Houston, Hall and Hall, Mary Louise Porter and Porter, Hall Mary Louise, Lot No. 19, Idlewood Sub,
Evans, Timothy Glen to Mcauley, Veronica A. and Mc Auley, Veronica A., Unit 27, Bedford Place Sub., $140,000.
Burton, Joy M. and Martin, John H. Jr. and Gosling, Janet M. and Whittle, Jenifer M. to Gosling, Marc and Gosling, Janet M., Lot No. 15, Woodlawn Sub., $75,000.
White, Dora Ann Tolbert to White, Dora Ann Tolbert and White, Wiley Jr., Lot 21, Tomkins Heights, Sec. B.
Behrmann, Christopher D. and Behrmann, Nell Hunter to Flint, Anne and Flint, Eric J., Lot, Cambridge Avenue East, $200,000.
Langley Builders Inc. to Porter, Camilla and Chatelain, Russell, Lot 15, Pepperhill Sub., $279,000.