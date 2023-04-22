South Carolina Funding Group LLC to Dreamers Properties LLC, Lot 8, Country Homes Sub.
Dreamers Properties LLC to Fox, Nana, Lot 8, Country Homes Sub., $145,000.
Bishop, Blake to Nickerson, Kaleb M. and Nickerson, Kendall B., Lot 81, Riegel Textile Corporation, $34,000.
Amyx, Devlin L. to Dixon, Reid Marshall and Amyx, Devyn L., Lot 43, Woodlawn Sub., $142,600.
Robbins, Stacey M. to Robbins, Robert, Lot No. 148 Fairforest Subdivision.
Dixon, Reid M. and Amyx, Devyn L. to Bishop, Blake A., Lot 16, Blk. B, Beckridge Sub., $133,000.
Jones, Pamela S. Per. Rep. and Sperry, Nelda Frances Mcdonald Estate and Sperry, Frances N. Estate and Sperry, Nelda Frances Estate and Nelda Frances Mcdonald Sperry Estate and Frances N. Sperry Estate and Nelda Frances Sperry Estate to Amyx, Devlin Lief Sr. and Amyx, Paula Rene, Lot County, $136,500.
Taylor, Rhett W. Trustee and Taylor, Philip Reade Revocable Living Trust and Philip Reade Taylor Revocable Living Trust and Taylor, Sophia D. Marital Trust and Sophia D. Taylor Marital Trust to Taylor, Barbara Rives and Taylor, Caroline W., Lot A County, Lots 24-26 County(Greenwood And Abbeville).
HIA Properties LLC and BLT Properties LLC to Koober LLC, Lot, West Alexander Ave., Units L1-L7, U8-U14 And Common Area Oakwood Horizontal Property Regime, $1,900,000.
Mc Clinton, Brandon J. and Pinson, Kristin and Pinson, Kristin L. and Mcclinton, Brandon J. to Thompson, Shiela Kay, Lot No. 38, Canterbury Sub., $259,900.
Forrest, Ruth B. to Martin, Erin W. and Martin, Jacob R., Parcel Old Island Ford Road And Tract 2 County, $136,000.
Mckenzie, Melissa D. and Mc Kenzie, Melissa D. to Dunn, Charles W. II and Dunn, Brooklyn Marie, Parcel A, Woodlawn Road, $190,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Brown, Elizabeth Rhea and Brown, Larry Watt, Lot 24, Bentley Park Ph. I, $272,990.
Thomas, Mildred Childs to Harrison, Janie and Thomas, James Eugene and Thomas, Hope Elaine and Thomas, Andrew Eugene, Lot C, Old Corley Place.
Thomas, Andrew Eugene to Thomas, Hope Elaine and Thomas, James Eugene and Harrison, Janie and Christian, Miriam Renae, Lot C, Old Corley Place.
Gomez, Andres Gonzalez to Rodriguez, Olga L., Lot No. 5, Davis Property, $6,000.
Chandler Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Macrae Holdings LLC, Lots Nos. 10 — 21, W.H. Nicholson Property, $355,000.
Burdette, Diana L. to Burdette, Diana L. Trustee and Diana L. Burdette Trust and Burdette, Diana L. Trust, Lot 29, Sheffield Sub.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Long, Jessica Danielle and Long, Christopher Nicholas, Lot 23, Bentley Park, Ph. I, $290,490.
Cornelius, Rhonda Lee Per. Rep. and Ovrick, Edna Joyce Todd Estate and Edna Joyce Todd Ovrick Estate to Rossetto, Lance R. and Rossetto, Karen D., Lots 9 And 9-A, Bridge Pointe Development, $550,000.
Woody, Roy A. and Woody, Sandra M. to Bailey, Robert B., Lot 4-A And Pt. Of Lot 5-A, Sand Shores Subdivision, $60,000.
Mixon, T. E. to Kings Landscaping LLC, Parcel County, $500,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Driggers, Samuel Hunter and Elmore, Kenneth Lee Jr., Tracts 2, 3 & 5, County, $145,000.
Scott, Robert L. to Klem, Benjamin John, Lots 1-11, Woodlawn Circle, $220,000.
Farmer, Rick Per. Rep. and Hoyt L. Bryant Estate and Bryant, Hoyt L. Estate to Hurt Holdings No 4 LLC, Lot 120, County, $85,000.
Long, Christopher and Long, Jessica to Gilchrist, Felicia La Shaun, Lot 11, Pebble Creek Sub., Ph. I, $203,000.
Holley, Ricky to Holley, Ricky Harvard Trustee and Holley, Ricky Harvard Revocable Trust and Ricky Harvard Holley Revocable Trust, Lot 4, Country Homes Subdivision.
Lifestyle Home Construction LLC to Rogers, Jennifer Corneille, Lot 11, Mulligan’s Point, $450,000.
Parker, James B. to Parker, Tyrone and Parker, James B., Parcel County.
Templeton, Michelle L. to Hentz, Mary A., Lot 104, Wisewood Sub., $131,000.
Sharpe, Nicole Per. Rep. and Nelson, Betty Estate and Betty Nelson Estate to Wood, Henry Charles, Tracts B, C, D And E, County, $140,000.
Schott, Cori Christina Per. Rep. and Nathan, Wayne Reynolds Sr. Estate and Reynolds, Nathan Wayne Sr. Estate to Turner, Anthony Ryan and Turner, Tracey Cooper, Parcel 41.88A, County, $265,000.
Thompson, Jacob Ryan to Wright, James S. and Wright, Annette S., Lot 234, Phase II, Harborside Subdivision, $38,000.
Thompson, Gladys L. and Thompson, Gladys Louise to Gordon, Randi N. and Thompson, Gladys Louise, Lot No. 17, Section 3, Avondale Sub.
Blohm, Kyslee Christin and Blohm, Michael Kevin to Sundquist, Chad E. and Sundquist, Teri M., Lot 88, Ph. I, Centre Court Sub., $374,900.
Bush, Benoit to Williams, Lafayette Jr. and Bush, Taisha L., Lot No. 29, Kensington Sub.
Hatcher, Edwina and Sheppard, Sonya and Blodgett, Cynthia W. and Womack, Kathryn and Bulliner, Kathryn M. to Holiday Church Inc. and Wood, Byron Alvin and Wood, Cheryl D., Pt. Parcel 11 J. C. Cork Estate Lands, Pt Lot 13 County, Lot 11-A Cork Street, $65,000.
King, Laurie G. to King, Laurie G. and Amos, Ashlee K. and Amos, Michael Anthony, Lot 31, Charleston Place, Ph. I, Sec. I.
Butler, James Jr. to Mack, Denise B., Pt. Tract 2, James Butler Estate (Greenwood & Abbeville).
Tucker, Lillie Mae B. and Lightsey, Janet R. and Parish, Janice D. to Wallace, Nancy G. and Warren, Robert H., Lots 6 & 7, Blk. 4, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores Sub., $33,000.
Dones, Crystal F. to Anderson, Jeff Trustee and 223 Forest Lane Trust, Lot 34, Northcrest Sub., $105,000.
Beggs, Melissa K. to Wideman, Samuel Hawkins, Lots 115-A & 271, Liberty Street, $101,700.
Turner, Jack D. Jr. to Turner, Jack D. Jr. and Turner, Dana Davis, Lot 4, Belle Oaks, Sec. III.
Kemp, James Harris Jr. and Kemp, Beverly S. to Crocker, Myra and Puetz, Jill R., Lot 2-C, Ph. I, Sec. I, Autumn Trace Townhouse Development, $88,000.
Marvin, Peter John Jr. and Marvin, Holly Vickery to Bayne, James Walter II and Reardon, Emily Brooke, Lot 4, Hyde Park Sub., $155,000.
Parr, Cynthia W. and Whatley, Cynthia Lele to Hayes, Scott, Parcel Bluff Sub., $40,000.
Parr, Cynthia W. and Whatley, Keith Wayne and Whatley, Keith to Hayes, Scott, Lots 11 & 12, Bluff Sub., $146,000.
Reynolds, Sheila and Reynolds, Shelia to Reynolds, Kenneth A. and Reynolds, Sheila and Reynolds, Shelia, Lot 32, Druid Hills Sub.
Wideman, Frederick A. and Wideman, Becky A. to Wideman, Frederick A. and Wideman, Becky A., Lot 111, Fairforest Sub.
Potts. Gregory III to Davis, Adyson N., Lot A, Kathwood Sub., $168,000.
Ivester, Jason T. to Enciso, Mary Ella, Lot 31, Sub. No 1, Chinquapin Properties, $329,900.
Callaway, James Emory Jr. to Henderson Group LLC The, Lot 258, Sec. I, Mathews Mills Village, $89,900.
Lowe, Jerry W. Jr. to Lowe, Amy M., Lots 24-26, Sheffield Sub.