Beattie Development LLC to Deal, Gregory Keith and Deal, Shea B., Lots 6-A & 6-B, Cobblestone West.
Beattie Development LLC to Burgess, Lorie A., Lots 14-A, 14-B & 15-A, Cobblestone West.
Beattie Development LLC to St. Pierre, Lucinda and St. Pierre, Joseph, Lot 16-A, Cobblestone West.
Beattie Development LLC to Robinson, Deborah N., Lot 24-A, Cobblestone West.
Beattie Development LLC to Harvey, Douglas P. and Harvey, Joan V., Lot 32-A, Cobblestone West.
Bishop, Mary C. and Bishop, Donald G. to Canupp, Fallon and Canupp, Scott, Lot US Highway 72, $215,000.
Murff, Kathy C. to Willey, Jesse A. and Willey, Kristy S., Unit 6, Ph. II, Quarterpath, $129,000.
Lloyd, Stephen S. to Lloyd, Meredith M. and Lloyd, Andrew Corey, Tract J, Harper Property.
Caldwel,l Bess Patterson to Travis, Walter Craig, Lot 77, Brightwater Bay Sub., Ph. I, $106,000.
Saxton, Ralph Barry to Center Street Rental Properties LLC, Lot 79, Harris Plant Sub.
Southern Land Development Corporation to RTB Capital LLC, Lots, Hunters Creek (Greenwood & Abbeville), $761,905.
Hammer, Timothy to Palmer, John Wesley, Lot No. 44, Patriots Plantation, $275,000.
Swarner Consulting LLC to Swarner Properties LLC, Unit 2-B, Fox Hollow Horizontal Property Regime.
Allen, Toula C and Allen, Vernon E. to Broome, Jennifer Elizabeth, Lot No. 42, Westover Sub., $149,000.
Townsend Property MGT LLC to Kanclerz, Joseph H., Lot 249, Greenwood Plant Sub., $90,000.
Holladay, Levi H. to Holladay, Mark F, Parcels County.
Holladay, Mark F. to Holladay, Levi H., Tract 3 County.
Villegas, Gilberto Jr. and Mendoza, Espana Damian Javier and Espana, Damian Javier Mendoza to SXN LLC, Lot 105, Magnolia Place Sub., $27,000.
Stevens, Ruby and Stevens, Ericka N. and Stevens, Erika Noell to Stevens, Eric L., Lot 2, County & Lot 24, Cambridge Heights.
Stevens, Eric L. to Stevens, Ruby and Stevens, Eric L. and Stevens, Fannie M. and Stevens, Eric V., Lot 24, Cambridge Heights.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Peterson, Helen Anderson and Peterson, Levester Jr., Lot 39, Milford Pines Sub., Ph III, $253,490.
TD & T LLC and TD And T LLC to BL Family Reality Group LLC, Unit 4-D, Fox Hollow Horizontal Property Regime.
TD & T LLC and TD and T LLC to BL Family Realty Group LLC, Lot No. 101, Country Homes Sub.
Coleman, Dannye Lenae to Parks, Georgia M., Lot No. Thirteen, Block M, Blyth Heights Sub.
Walls, Richard J. Trustee and Walls, Marjorie E. Trustee and Richard J. Walls Trust and Walls, Richard J. Trust and Marjorie E. Walls Trust and Walls, Marjorie E. Trust to Ratliff, Thaddius C. and Ratliff, Kimberly R., Lot 19, Ph. I, Patriot Plantation, $190,000.
Beattie Development LLC to Latham, Jeffrey T., Lot 25-A, Cobblestone West.
Emily, Natalie Lynn and Tallent, Natalie L. to Emily, Natalie Lynn, Pt. Lt. 55 & Lt. 56, Brookside Sub.
Lloyd Roofing Company Inc. Profit Sharing Plan to Susz, Michell and Susz Mark, Lot 14, Ph I., Patriot Plantation, $105,000.
Golf Club At Star Fort Inc. The To SF96 LLC, Parcels County, $742,500.
Burdette, Paul A. to Garces, Jesus Castro and Cabrera, Sanchez Maria Gladys and Sanchez, Maria Gladys Cabrera and Castro, Garces Jesus, Lot 25, Grendel Plant Sub., $25,000.
Walls, Richard J. Trustee and Walls, Marjorie E Trustee and Richard J. Walls Trust and Walls, Richard J. Trust and Walls, Marjorie E. Trust and Marjorie E. Walls Trust to Ratliff, Thaddius C. and Ratliff, Kimberly R., Lot 19, Patriots Plantation.
Bussey, Ronald Lee Sr. to Bussey, Brenda L., Parcels County.
Bussey, Brenda L. to Brown, Josh R. and Brown, Lisa B., Parcel C, County, $9,000.
Bussey, Brenda L. to Wallen, Leilani Sioux and David, Fritz Alvin, Lot B, County, $8,000.
Howle, William H. and Howle, Janice M. to Howle, Phillip and Powell, Holly and Howle, William H. and Howle, Janice M., Lot No. 17, Windtree Sub.
Wilbanks, Roy L. to Wilbanks, Roy L. and Wilbanks, Cora Lee, Lot 55, Creekside Sub.
Hipps, Donald J. and Hipps, Sally A. to Allocco, Philip, Lot 20, Plantation Pointe Sub., $57,000.
Jennings Family Properties LLC to Clary, Matthew C. and Clary, Wendy M., Lot 303, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation, $21,000.
Smith, Mark A. to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Lots No. 7 And 8, Block I, Lakeshore City, $165,000.
Garner, Phillip W. and Free, Donna Perry to Chapman, Jacob H. and Chapman, Kimberly M., Lots 111 & 110, Mathews Plant Sub., Section 1, $75,000.
Anderson, Emily S. to Leopard, Peyton and Leopard, Hannah, Lot, Sweetwater Road, $1,700.
Daniel, Edward Wayne and Daniel, Stephanie D. to Leopard, Peyton and Leopard, Hannah, Lot County.
Mcalister, Nathan Anthony and Mc Alister, Nathan Anthony to Mcalister, Nathan A Trustee and Mc Alister, Nathan A Trustee and Mcalister, Amy B. Trustee and Mc Alister, Amy B. Trustee and Nathan Mcalister Revocable Trust and Amy B. Mcalister Revocable Trust and Mc Alister, Nathan A. Revocable Trust and Mc Alister, Amy B. Revocable Trust and Mcalister Nathan A Revocable Trust and Mcalister, Amy B. Revocable Trust, Tract 18.00A County & Parcel, 2.00A County.
Chul, Han, Steve Woo and Han, Steve Woo Chul to Chul, Han Steve Woo and Han, Steve Woo Chul and Han, Youngrim, Lot 17, Verandah Beach, $0.
Trotter Builders Inc. to Moore, Leonard Darrell, Tract B, Julian Road, $67,000.
BMP Holdings LLC to Pooles Properties LLC, Lot In City/County Of Greenwood, $330,000.
Pippin, Freddie D. to Pippin, Freddie D. Trustee FBO and Sweat, Martin T. and Pippin, Landon and Sweat, Allene and Sweat, Karmel and Pippin, Kelsey, Lot 5, Block 6, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores And Lot 6, Block 6, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores.
Kurilla, John Michael Jr. and Kurilla, John M. to Balsiger, Michael A., Lot 91, Belle Meade Sub., $260,000.
Wright, Lillie to Wright, Shaffus B., Lot, Power House Road.
Brothers, Dewey D. and B And H Enterprises and B & H Enterprises and Harrison, John D. Jr. to Watson, Charles M. Jr., Lot County.
Free, Wiley to Mcclendon, Jason E. and Mcclendon, Dana Nicole and Mc Clendon, Jason E. and Mc Clendon, Dana Nicole, Lot 13, Rock Knoll Sub., Sec. I, Ph. II, $62,000.
Smith, Gregory Clifford to Ebersole, Jeffrey L. and Ebersole, Paula, Lots 31 & 31-A, Ph. I, Grand Harbor Sub., $849,900.
Alewine, John to Carmichael, Martin D. Jr. and Carmichael, Brooke M., Lots 13-15, Ridge Cove Sub., $350,000.
Greenwood Presbyterian Church Of Greenwood SC to Green Creek 2022 LLC, Lot 0.38A, County, $20,000.
Harris, Kevin Dale and Harris, Deborah S. to Harris, Kevin Dale and Harris, Deborah S., Lot 4, Timberlake Sub.
Beattie Development LLC to Holbert, James Marion, Lot 7-A, Cobblestone West.
Keller, Curtis D. to Rios, Maximo Hernandez and Hernandez, Rios Maximo and Dominquez, Columba Garcia and Garcia, Dominquez Columba, Lot No. 2, Locksley Hall Sub., $92,500.
Palmetto Crossings Construction LLC to Go Freedom Nation Investment Group Ltd, Lot 111, The Cottages At Palmetto Crossing, Phase II, $75,000.
Bagwell, Julie P. and Bagwell, Berriman O. to Kingsmore, Michael, Lot, County, $4,800.
Gillian, Jeffrey Kirk to Pfeiffer, Marshall Casey, Lot B, County, $102,000.
Williams, Roxie L. to Grant, Martha Jean, Lot, Springwoods Trail & Lot 0.224A, County, $115,000.
Dillard, Gayron W. Jr. to Mann, Dallion R., Parcel 10.36A, Rockhouse Road, $40,000.
Jameson Rental LLC to Hackett, Edward and Hackett, Barbara, Unit 5-A, Fox Hollow, Horizontal Property Regime, $56,200.