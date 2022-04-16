D. R. Horton Inc. to Rayford, Willie Henry, Lot 41, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $265,990.
Dyal, Kevin M. and Dyal, Leah M. to Speake, James J. and Speake, Patricia E, Lot 37, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $45,000.
Clark, Tony Sheldon to Lark, Johnsie E., Lot 8, County.
Lark, Tony Sheldon to Lark, Johnsie E, Lot 127, Magnolia Place Sub.
Dick, Wayne A .and Dick, Barbara A. to Manley, Brianna L. and Dick, Wayne A. and Dick, Barbara A., Lots 20 & 21, Shearbrook Sub., Sec. B.
Manley, Brianna L. and Dick, Brianna L. and Dick, Barbara A. to Manley, Brianna L. and Dick, Barbara A. and Dick, Wayne A. and Garret, Emma Ann, Lot/Unit 50, Sec. II, Ph. IV, Rock Knoll Townhouse Development,
Wyn, Richard G. II and Wyn, Lisa L. to Ortiz, Diaz Mauricio A. and Diaz, Mauricio A. Ortiz and Polanco, Milagros, Lot 32, Avondale Sub., $13,000.
Weeks, Derrelyn B. AIF and Anderson, William Robert By AIF and Anderson, William R. By AIF to Ripple Investments LLC, Lot 13, Laurel Acres Sub., $115,000.
Cleveland, Rodney L. to Pena, Genesis and Pena,Luis M and Soto, Yessica Y, Unit 41, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. III, $130,000.
Bartley Moseley LLC to Greenwood County South Carolina, Lot 1, Village At Palmetto Crossing, $0.
Bailey, Joanne to Sessa, David J. and Sessa, Nicholas, Lot 333, Greenwood Mill Village, $225,000.
Foody, Michael P. and Foody, Judith W. to Fuqua, Kevin R. and Fuqua, Linda L., Lot 33, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Plantation, $490,000.
Rose, Calvin A. Jr. to Rose, Susan A., Lots 6-A & 6-B, County.
Hendley, Inger to Gorealty LLC, Lot 4, Pebble Creek Sub., $104,000.
Johnston, Christopher P. to Shearin, Seth Franklin and Shearin, Nicole Marie Biles, Lots 13 & 18, Driftwood Ph. IV, $256,500.
JDH Hickory Investments LLC to Sy At Greenwood Investment LLC, Unit 3, Ph. III, Green Pointe, $83,500.
Holsberg, Ruth M. Trustee and Holsberg Living Trust to Jensen, Rodney L. and Jensen, Brenda J., Lot 40, Ph. I, Sec. III, Stoney Point Sub., $455,000.
Special Referee and Stevens, Jerry David and Stevens, Jerry and Stevens, Barbara Ann and Stevens, Barbara and Midland Funding LLC to DSB Contracting & Rental Properties LLC and DSB Contracting And Rental Properties LLC, Lot 1 Grumbling Road, 2019-CP-24-00608, $110,000.
Lawrence, Fletcher F. Jr By AIF and Lawrence, Fletcher By AIF and Lawrence, Fletcher E. By AIF and Lawrence, Todd P. AIF to Mccutcheon, Charles H. and Mc Cutcheon, Charles H., Pt. Tract, 15 Sunset Acres, $240,000.
Glenn, Kiasha S. to Wideman, Andrea Regine, Lot 34, Smithfield Sub., $170,000.
Thompson, Denise A. to Thompson, Bailey Redden Trustee and Denise Thompson Family Trust and Thompson, Denise Family Trust and Thompson, Denise W, Parcel County.
Martin, Jean to Martin, Jean M. and Conner, Stacy Martin and Martin, William Jeffrey, Lot 18, Sec. U, Hunters Creek Plantation.
Goldman, Mary H. to Goldman, Robert L. Jr. and Nabors, Debra Lynn Estate and Debra Lynn Nabors Estate, Parcel 14 & Pt. Parcel 7, County.
Nabors, Debra Lynn to Taylor, Paula N. and Schoch, Mary E., Parcel 14 & Pt. Parcel 7, County.
Goldman, Robert L. Jr. and Taylor, Paula N. and Schoch, Mary E. and Goldman, Robert L. Jr. Per. Rep. and Jones, Daulton W. Estate and Daulton W. Jones Estate to Pollard, William Ronald, Lots 9 & 10, Blk. B, Blakesdale No. 3, Sub., Parcel 14 & Pt. Parcel 7, County, $46,000.
Cox, Rodney Kent to Cox, Rodney Kent and Wise, Stacie Lianne, Parcels County.
Buchanan, Karen Kiernan to Buchanan, Michael A., Lot 11, Chinquapin Sub., No. 5.
Driver, Laura to Driver, Laura K. Trustee and Laura K. Driver Revocable Trust and Driver, Laura K. Revocable Trust, Pt. Lot 18 & Lot 19, Westover Sub.
Franklin Holdings LLC to Prowell, Tiffany Maurine Conley and Prowell, William Lawrence, Lot 204, Wellington Green Sub., Sec. III, $195,500.
Watson, Charles M. Jr. to Cross Hill Properties LLC, Building No. 2, Middleton Place.
Gonce, Trevor M. to Worley, Yolanda G., Lot No. 4, Chinquapin Properties Inc., $145,000.
Kelley, Marcia Irby to Irby, Kaysn Victoria Maray, Lot No. 3, Block 1, Ponderosa Heights Sub. And Lot No. 4, Block 1, Ponderosa Heights Sub.
R. W. Spires Realty LLC to Mazyck, Steven, Lot No. 250, Country Homes Sub., No. 2, $84,000.
Ehney, Steve P. to Ehney, Steven Patrick and Ehney, Charlotte Lynn Koon, Parcel County.
Premier Surgical Properties LLC to Tritium Trio LLC, Lot County, $1,180,000.
Great South Partners Llc to Provision Holdings LLC, Lots 51 & 50, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $100,000.
Winchester, Brandon M. to Winchester, Tara N., Lot County., 2022-CP-24-00050 And 2021-Dr-24-000492.
Rushton, Britni L. and Rushton, Britini to Sill, Phillip R., Unit 101-H, Lake Shore Villas, Horizontal Property Regime, $179,000.
Sanders, James C. and Sanders, James C. Jr. and Sanders, Janis B. to Hurt, Crystal Lane and Cubbage, William David Jr., Lots 1 & 2 Quail Run Sub., $223,000.
Day, Maya and Rhodes, Maya to Day, Maya and Day, Alan, Lot 46, Rock Creek Sub.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Skelly, Stephen and Chapman, Skelly Jessica Chandler and Skelly, Jessica Chandler Chapman, Lot 10, Section S., Hunters Creek Sub., $435,000.
Oliver, Matthew to Oliver, Matthew and Christian, Trakius Jerrell, Lot, Kemp Drive.
SAC Enterprises Inc. and South Atlantic Constructors Inc. to Green Creek 2022 LLC, Lots E & F, County, $340,000.
Special Referee and Goree, Phyllis H. to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb7, Pt. Lot 1, Hwy. No. 10, 2019-CP-24-00997, $138,311.98.
Taylor, Prudence A. and Taylor, Prudence to Dorn, Jamie Grant, Lots 6 & 7, Club Pointe Sub. At Gatewood, $255,000.
Cross Hill Properties LLC and Williams, Tracey H. and Ridlehuber, Janet H. and Hollingsworth Family Trust and Marital Trust Under Will Of Robert T. Hollingsworth and Williams, Tracey H. Trustee and Ridlehuber, Janet H. Trustee to Williams, Tracey H., Building No. 2, Middleton Place & 1/3 Interest In 1.36A Tract.
Flint, Eric J. and Flint, Anne to Norvell, Scott and Norvell, Kim, Lots, East Cambridge Street, $408,000.
Burch, Thomas B. to BL & G Of Greenwood LLC and BL And G Of Greenwood LCc, Lots City.
Harris, Jessie O. and Osman, Phoebe V. and Harris, Phoebe V. to Roudabush, Michael O. and Stanfield, Emilie F., Lot No. 28, Terrapin Pointe Subdivision, $60,000.
Hyatt, Dale K. and Hyatt, Karen L. to Dalessandro, Ryan R. and Hyatt, James K. and Hyatt, Dale K. and Hyatt, Karen L. and D Alessandro, Ryan R., Parcels, Salak Road.
Williams, Tracey H. to Comeaux, Jerry Roy and Comeaux, Vicky Jo, Building No. 2, Middleton Place & 1/3 Interest In 1.36A Tract, $198,700.
BL & G Greenwood LLC and BL And G Greenwood LLC to C2J Platypus LLC, Lot 12 County, $200,000.
Watermark Of Greenwood LLC to Williams, D. Glenn and Williams, Alice A. Lot County, $57,500.
D.R. Horton Inc. to Charlesworth, Wesley, Lot 123, Milford Pines Sub., Ph III, $266,990.
Gibson, Ricky E. and Gibson, Lydia L. to Mayfield, Barry S. and Mayfield, Julia M., Lot 52, Beacon Hill Sub., $52,000.
Harrington, Stephen B. and Harrington, Sydney J. to Prater, Kevin, Lot No. 33, Greenwood Plant Sub., $140,000.
Henry, Patricia M. and Henry, Douglas H. to Glabas, Peter R. Jr. and Glabas, Wendy W., Lot No. 17, Ph. 1, Newport Sub., $180,000.
Streetman, Deborah M. to Horne, Scott, Western Part Of Lot No. 46 Estate Of J.C. Cork Sr., $20,000.
Richey, Leonard J. to Richey, Leonard J. and Lester, Elaine M., Lot 110, Sec. B, Woodfields.
Greater Greenwood United Ministries Inc. to R2 Investments LLC, Lot Maxwell Avenue, $178,000.
Hurt Holdings LLC to Robinson, Derrick Lafredzo, Lot 1, County, $70,000.
Stewardship LLC to Sontag, John M. and Sontag, June G., Unit A-9, 332 Main Horizontal Property Regime, $306,000.
Numen Properties LLC to Pavan Parth LLC, Lot County, $107,000.
Mcferrin, James Marshall and Mc Ferrin, James Marshall to Mcferrin, Duane Marshall and Mc Ferrin, Duane Marshall, Pt. Lot A, Fairforest Drive.
Anderson, Sara Elizabeth and Wells, Anne Lawrence Kummer to Giddens, Raymond K. and Giddens, Lila D., Lot 13, Morningside Development, Blk. A, $150,000.
Robinson, Raymond D. Jr. and Byrd, Carol A. and Mcginnas, Gloria Y. and Robinson, Randal D. and Mc Ginnas, Gloria Y. to Round Two LLC, Lots, County.
Round Two LLC to Robinson, Raymond D. Jr., Lots, County.
Round Two LLC to Carr, Thomas Christian and Malloy, Natalie E., Parcels County, $215,000.
Boles, Kent W. to Smith, Harry Henry and Smith, Jennifer Anne, Lot, County, $59,900.
Jeffery, Lavoda Vansha and Jeffery, Daniel to Ritenour, Kaylee Sue, Lot 86, Terra Villa, $108,000.
Weathersbee, Michael E. to Ritter, Anthony Jason, Lot 13, Greenacres Sub., No. 3, $174,000.
Bennett, Hazel C. to Williams, D. Glenn and Williams, Alice A., Lot, County, $300,000.
Turner, Albert O. III to Turner, Albert Olin IV, Parcels County,
Workman, Jimmie Ray Sr. and Workman, Jimmie Ray to Workman, Jimmie Ray and Workman, Elease Smith and Workman, Raymone, Lot No. 14, County Homes Sub.
Moton, Cleveland and Moton, Charlayne to Davis, Sudie Dell and Davis, Roosevelt, Lot No. 7, Callison Estates, Phase I, $13,500.
Riley, John Leland and Riley, Carla Beiers to Riley, John L. Trustee and Riley, Carla B. Trustee and Riley Family Trust, Lots County.
Jans, Lawrence D. and Jans, Alma J. to Jans, Lawrence D. Trustee and Jans, Alma J. Trustee and Jans Family Trust, Lots 46 & 47, Harbor Heights Sub.
Nick, Valeria LLC to Seymour, Blake R., Lot 66, Barkwood Sub., Ph. II, $24,000.
Rains, James Marvin to Mcgee, Ann R. and Mc Gee, Ann R. and Peeler, Deborah R., Lot 3 & Pt Lot 2, Blk. D, Green Acres Sub. And Strip Of Land County.
Birchmore, Thomas Edwin to Birchmore, Mary V., Lot 82, Woodfields Sub.
Adams, Timothy to Adams, Timothy and Adams, Erica Page, Lot 219, Belle Meade Sub.
Coon, Jordan M. and Coon, Brandy L. to Mccowan, Tyrecce J. and Mc Cowan, Tyrecce J., Lot 18, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $285,000.
Taylor, Donna Jean and Taylor, Donna J. to Sorcia, Castillo Maria Reyna and Castillo, Maria Reyna Sorcia, Lot On Grace Street, $249,900.
Strickler, Julee Renee to Strickler, James R. and Strickler, Gina, Lot No. 26, Harris Plant Sub.
Hall, Lacy R. Ouzts and Moore, Lacy R. to Moore, Lacy R. and Moore, John T. Jr., Lot 9, Edgemere Sub.
Mcneely, Wesley S. and Mc Neely, Wesley S. to Bryan,t Terence L., Lot #62, Wellington Green Sub., $276,000.
Shuck, Laverne to Austin, Sarah E. and Austin, Jordan P., Lot #8, Fawnbrook Sub., $237,000.
Pacheco, Robert and Pacheco, Charlene Y. to MCM Development LLC, Lot #26, Ferncliff, $9,000.
Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W. to Adams Limited Partnership, Parcel County, $420,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Koch, Lauren, Lot 66, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $254,490.
Le An, T. to Hall, Houston, Pt. Lot 19, Idlewood Sub., $280,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Crosby, Roderick I. and Crosby, Jessica L., Lot 121, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $259,490.
Mcdonald, Theresa A. and Mc Donald, Theresa A. and Mcdonald, Caitlin M. and Mc Donald, Caitlin M. and Marshall, Caitlin M. to Marshall, Nicholas Jordan and Marshall, Caitlin M., Lot #97, Woodfields Sub., $95,000.
Anderson, Matthew C. to Anderson, Michael W. and Anderson, Debra S., Lot 18, Cedarbrooke Sub.
Facio, Maria Trinidad to Palacios, Evelyn and Palacios, Pedro D., Lot County, $105,000.
Adams, Michael A. to Adams, Michael A., Lot 1.00A, Faith Home Road.
Boomwood Farms LLC to Verdin, Daniel B. Jr., Tracts, County, $635,000.