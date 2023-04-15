Poisson, James R. and Oskar, Poisson Christine A. and Poisson, Christine A. Oskar to Noffsinger, David C. and Noffsinger, Elizabeth A., Lot No. 250, Phase V, Grand Harbor Sub., $495,000.
Cameron, Deborah Smith and Cameron, Eldon Craig to Cameron, William Craig and Cameron, Jillanna B., Tract 2-A County and interest in W.E. Smith Road.
Bohler, Morgan H. By AIF and Puckett, Frances S. AIF to Puckett, Frances S. and Bohler, Morgan H., Lot, Coronaca Airport Road.
Bolick, Michael Stowe and Bolick, Patti M. to Patel, Raj M., Lot 431, Sec. 3, Park Street, $115,000.
YP 1 LLC to Lollis, Robert Shane and Lollis, Christina Michelle, Lot 3-E, Pine Ridge Sub., $54,000.
Foley, Solley Jessica Mcklayne and Solley, Jessica Mcklayne Foley and Solley, Justin Paul to Tabbys Properties LLC, Lot 11, W. D. Butler Lots, $3,440.42.
Foley, Solley Jessica Mcklayne and Solley, Jessica Mcklayne Foley and Solley, Justin Paul to Tabbys Properties LLC, Lot 15, Canyon Drive.
Straface, Charles J. and Straface, Lisa T. to Mckniff, Mark and Mc Kniff, Mark, Lot 544, Canoe Bay, $425,000.
Pierce, Michael to Annese, Nicholas C. and Suddeth, Ashlee V. and Annese, Ashlee S., Lot A, County, $1,000.
Pierce, Michael to Cheatham, Christopher, Lots, Sheffield Sub, $250,000.
Morton, Bernard to Morton, Thelma Trustee and Morton, Bernard Trustee and Bernard Morton Revocable Trust and Morton, Bernard Revocable Trust and Thelma Morton Revocable Trust and Morton, Thelma Revocable Trust, Tract D County.
Hayler, Julie Ivester to Strickland, Brandon and Jones, Lindsey Tucker, Lot 36, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Sub., $490,000.
Humphreys, Angela Brown to Greenwood Family Rentals LLC, Lot 1, County, $90,000.
Emery, Jonathan M. to Quezada, Mendez Julio Cesar and Mendez, Julio Cesar Quezada, Lots 2 & 5, Maplewood Sub., $55,000.
Strickland, Brandon R. to Stonikas, William J. and Stonikas, Debra M., Unit 15, Royal Oak Villas Horizontal Regime, $220,000.
Rhodes, John D. to Roth, Raymond and Ryan, Mary, Lot 116, Cedarbrooke Sub., $325,000.
Roth, Raymond and Ryan, Mary to Roth Raymond Trustee and Ryan, Mary B. Trustee and Raymond Roth Revocable Trust and Roth, Raymond Revocable Trust and Mary B. Ryan Revocable Trust and Ryan, Mary B. Revocable Trust, Lot 116, Cedarbrooke Sub.
Special Referee and Johnson, Vincent M. to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Parcel 2.09A, Woodlawn Road, 2020-CP-24-00130.
Gracemont Properties LLC and Leroy Group LLC The to Randolph, Timothy V. II and Randolph, Amber L. and Randolph, Ransom, Lots 19-22, Blk. D, Green Acres, $375,000.
Thompson, David R. to Sprowl, Reginald E. and Sprowl, James, Lot 2, Oak Street & Lot County, $10,000.
Ross, Nellie Sue to Wirtjes, Janice Ashley, Lot 421, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation, $15,000.
Hodges, Harley W. to Sieburg, Michael Steven and Sieburg, Carey Shyanne, Lot 26, Old Riley Subdivision, $1,980.
Davis, Judith Marie and Anderson, Linda Gail and Williamson, Melissa Ann to Hughes, William C., Parcel County.
Gomer, Shannon P. to Gomer, Shannon P. Trustee and Gomer, Shannon P. Revocable Trust and Shannon P. Gomer Revocable Trust, Lot No. 32, Phase I, Section III, Stoney Pointe Subdivision.
Burroughs, Helen to Gragg, Donna B., Lot County.
Dykes, Donald R. and Dykes, Elizabeth A. to Dykes, Donald R. Trustee and Dykes, Elizabeth A. Trustee and Dykes, Revocable Trust, Parcel 7.64A, Bluejay Road.
Massey, Eric Todd to Guthrie, Robert M. Jr., Parcels County, $145,000.
Mcmanus, Lonnie M. Jr. and Mc Manus, Lonnie M. Jr. to Mcmanus, Lonnie Glen and Mc Manus, Lonnie Glen and Mc Manus, Lonnie M. Jr. and Mcmanus, Lonnie M. Jr. and Mc Manus, William Charles and Mcmanus, William Charles and Mc Manus, Patricia Ann and Mcmanu, Patricia Ann, Parcels County.
Lifestyle Home Construction LLC to Earhart, Richard T. III and Earhart, Hannah R., Lot 6, Kate Fowler Road, $282,900.
Catrintza, Phil T. to Aga, Benjamin C. and Aga, Brittany L., Lot 179, Ph. II, Harborside Sub., $14,900.
Mcdonald, Blanche S. and Mc Donald, Blanche S. to Brewer, D. Ansel, Lot 21, Augusta Fields Sub.
Brewer, D. Ansel to Christian, Danny Ray and Mcdonald, Blanche S. and Mc Donald, Blanche S., Parcel, Ponderosa Heights Sub. Extension.
Garrett, Billy J. Jr. and Mitchell, Tara Garrett to Dvorsky, Edward A. and Dvorksy, Carol, Lot 46, Stoney Point Sub., $415,000.
Cannon, John J. and Cannon, Susan to Culbertson, James H. III, Lot D-9 County, $17,500.
Brooks, Edward Loudon III to Brooks, Freida T, Lot 11, County.
Jones, Jonathan Emanuel to Jones, Maria C. and Jones, Harley E., Tract 1 County.
Morton, Joseph and Morton, Hattie B. to Cannon, Ronny, Lot 0.94A County.
Mullinax Family Real Property LLC to Cauldrick Land And Timber LLC, Parcels County (Greenwood & Abbeville), $478,880.
Jeffery, David and Mc Coy, Dennis Jay and Mc Coy, Jeffery David to Ridgeway, Michael D. and Ridgeway, Glenda N., Lot No. 23, Leyland Place, $150,000.
Holloway, Shequita AIF and Thomas, Donald Nathaniel Jr. By AIF to Infinite Properties LLC, Lot 38, Phase 6, Belle Oaks Sub.
Shequita, Holloway AIF and Thomas, Donald Nathaniel Jr. By AIF to Infinite Properties LLC, Lot 14, Bradley Mill, Section Three.
Thakkar, Chittranjan and Thakkar, Saloni and Thakkar, Soloni to RNT LLC, Corrective Deed.
RNT LLC to Kovacs, Stephen D. and Kovacs, Amy M., Lot 28, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $155,000.
Birch, Alyssa June to Birch, Vicki Lynnette, Lot No. 22, Phase II, North Lake Subdivision.
Birch, Vicki Lynnette to Birch, Alyssa June and Birch, Vicki Lynnette, Lot No. 22, Phase II, North Lake Subdivision.
Traynham, Crystal S. to Traynham, Jonathan and Traynham, Cera, Lot 7-A, Silver Ridge Sub.
Morton, David E. Jr. to Cherry, Pamela R., Lot County.
Cherry, Pamela R. to Jones, Shirley, Lot, County, $11,500.
Glover, Wandalyn Fanchon and Glover, W. Fanchon to Ross, Adriane Carter, Lot 2, Robinson Property, $50,000.
A & R Investment Group LLC and A And R Investment Group LLC to Mellett, Domenic H. and Groce, Tywana M., Lot 51, Gatewood Sub., $17,000.
Holloway, Tonya to Rice, Diane, Lot 13, Park Place Sub.
J & B Investments and J & B Investments Of Greenwood LLC and Cowee Properties LLC and J And B Investments and J And B Investments Of Greenwood LLC to Define Communities LLC, Lots 1, 3-7, 9-10, 12-13, 15-17, 20, 29-30, 36-38, Mulberry Park, Phase I, Lots 32-35, 39, 40, 44, 45 & 65 Mulberry Park, Phases II And III, $193,103.45.
AL&T LLC and A L And T LLC to Define Communities LLC, Pt Tract A, Mulberry Mobile Home Park, $706,896.55.
Mulberry Park Inc. to Define Communities LLC, Common Area and Lot 2, Mulberry Park, Phase I. Also Lots 41 and 42, Mulberry Park, Phases Two And Three., $75,000.
Singlefin Properties LLC and Cre Capital Partners LLC and CW2 Greenwood LLC, Pt. Tract A, Mulberry Mobile Home Park Lots 1-7, 9-10, 12-13, 15-17, 20, 29, 30, 36-38 and Common Area Mulberry Park Phase I Lots 32-35, 39-42, 44-45 & 65 Mulberry Park Phases II and III, $1,775,000.
Parks, Bennie Mae to Parks, Tahitia T. and Parks, Zelemia, Tract B, Fairforest Drive.
Special Referee and Hastings, Billy R. and Hastings, Stacy L. to Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc., Lot 7, Piedmonte Pointe, Sec. 3, 2022-CP-24-00706.
Griffin, Bobby Richard Jr. and Griffin, Donna L. and Griffin, Bobby R. Jr. to Budzynski, Tavis and Budzynski, John E. and Budzynski, Evelyn, Parcel County, $384,000.
Waldrop, Roger and Waldrop, Debra M. and Briggs, Eric to Xocva, Lazaro Reyes and Cabanas, Milca C., Lot 37, County, $50,000.
Kelly, Mary Elizabeth and Kelly, Joseph Michael to Norman, Stephanie, Lot 401, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $60,705.20.
Stevens, Edris F to Parede,s Clemente Moya, Lot 36, Callison Estates, $15,000.