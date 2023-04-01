Mathis, Lawrence Wayne to R2 Investments LLC, Lot 57, Summer Pointe Lake Greenwood, $150,000.
Patrick, Henry H. to Yates, Carlton and Yates, Rema, Lot 2, Piedmont Pointe, Sec. 3, $55,000.
Jones, George A. to Jones, George R. and Jones, Laurie E., Pt. Tract 4, Grange Road.
Bradberry, Brian Keith and Hill, Jennifer D. to Anderson, Kevin E. and Anderson, Devynne A., Lot No. 5, Star Fort Estates, $30,000.
Armstrong, Robert Stanfield Jr. to Armstrong, Toni P., Lot County.
Lawrence, Benjamin Mckellar to 118 Surfside LLC, Lot 9, Section B, Harbor Heights Sub.
Turner, Stephanie Ann to Bailey, Llewellyn F. and Bailey, Amy M., Lot 14, Sec. U, Hunters Creek Plantation, $282,900.
Cadden, Ric E. and Cadden, Stacey S. to Cadden, Richard E. and Cadden, Stacey S., Lot 12, Belle Meade Sub.
Doyle, Matthew Ryan and Doyle, Matthew to Waldrop, Lindsey K. and Hall, Douglas L., Lots 6-A & 6-B, Piedmont Point Sub., $290,000.
Fitzgerald, Albert E. to Fitzgerald, Cynthia O. and Fitzgerald, Albert E., Lot No. 144, Phase II, Newport Sub.
Hodges, Julie Ann G. to Hodges, Jodie, Parcel US Hwy. 25.
Special Referee and Ensley, Carol A. and Ensley, Carol to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot, South Cambridge Street, 2022-CP-24-01030.
Oxford Creek Inc. to Oxford Creek Townhouse Association Inc., Lots 8-A And 8-B, Oxford Creek Townhouses.
Daniels, John Thomas IV to Malone, Meghan E., Lots 302 And 20, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $119,000.
Simpson, Sara L. and Simpson, David L. to K Town Homes LLC, Lot 153, Sec 2, Riegel Textile Corporation, $12,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Taylor, Susan Pettit and Taylor, Ashley S., Lot 25, Bentley Park, Ph I, $249,490.
Williams, Craig S. to Williams, Craig S. and Jones, Lindsay Williams, Lot No. 84, Winding Creek Sub Phase III.
Kirby, Jordan Leah B. to Hopkins, William James, Lot B And Lot C, County.
Ethridge, Carroll Cromer and Ethridge, Carroll C. to Ethridge, Carroll Cromer Jr. and Ethridge, Alan Michael, Parcels County.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Nutt, Jason Andrew, Lot 100, Milford Pines, Ph I, $276,900.
Smith, Ricky to Posley, Ladrakus and Lewis, Leesona, Lot 2, Henry Lomax Property, $6,000.
Greenwood Packing Inc. and Carolina Pride Foods Inc. to Abrego, Antonio, Parcel B, County, $66,500.
Freedomhill Properties LLC to Hagood, Mary Elizabeth, Lot 4, The Thomas Place, $85,000.
White, Alison Kinard and White, Scott Lee to Ashley, Olivia Grace, Lot No. 192, Greenwood Plant Sub., $132,000.
MCK Mortgage Properties LLC to Ed Bridges Revocable Trust The and Bridges, Ed Revocable Trust The and Bridges, Glee Edwin Jr. Trustee, Lot No. 170, Phase I,i Newport Subdivision, $680,000.
Smith, Ronald W. and Smith, Angela R. to Latham, Michael Lee Jr. and Latham, Annie Oakley, Lot No. 76, Northfall Acres Subdivision, $177,000.
Crowder, Jason Yates to Shaffner, Kenneth, Lot 17, Phase II, Freeway Subdivision, $146,500.
Reese, Jeffrey and Reese Mardella, to Williams, Wesley J., Parcel 3, Sand Shores Sub., Sec. 2, $85,000.
Douglas, Dale Daryle and Douglas, Diane Marie to Douglas, Dale Daryle and Douglas, Diane Marie and Douglas, Michael Daryle, Tract 4-A County,
Global Housing Investment Trust Inc. to Johnson, Sarah and Johnson, Brandon R., Lot No. 173, Grendel Plant Sub., $23,500.
Alewine, John Paul and Allewine, John Paul to Adams, Candace, Lot No. 537, Section 2, Riegel Textile Corporation, $17,100.
Quinn, Joe Earl Jr. and Quinn, Joe E Jr. and Quinn, Joel E. Jr. and Quinn, Joel and Quinn, Maurissa to Quinn, Joe E. Jr. and Quinn, Maurissa, Parcels Greenwood, Laurens And Newberry Counties.
Phoenix Place MF I LLC to Oahs Phoenix Place LLC, Parcel County, $10,625,000.
Speach, Martha Jean to Gardner, Rosia Delores and Mayes, Jimmy Lee and Williams, Bernice Bunny and Armstrong, Doris Elaine and Mole, Cynthia Penny and Griffin, Robin June and Griffin, John Jerry, Parcels County, Tm#6885-677-364 & 6885-687-342.
Mufuka, Kenneth N. to Terry, Michael Allen, Lot 31, Grendel Plant Sub., $18,000.
Hatfield, Adrienne Camille and Hatfield, Adrienne C. to Matthews, Conner O and Matthews, Samantha Ware, Lot 103, Harris Plant Sub., $131,200.
Christensen, Elizabeth T. Per. Rep. and Tommie, Homer Daniel Per. Rep. and Jean, Still Tommie Estate and Tommie, Jean Still Estate to Quinn, Joe E. Jr. and Quinn, Maurissa, Lot C, County, $34,100.
Long, Keran M. and Hodges Keran M. to Long Keran M, Parcels County, $0.
Faulkner Tammy C. to 1619 Mccormick Highway LLC, Lot No. Hwy 10.
Copeland, Jane A. By AIF and Wood, Carol AIF to Coffee, Sidney B., Lot 15, Logan Court, $125,200.
Wright, Nona Marie to Johnson, Danny Lukus, Lot 4-A 9.00A, County, $5,000.
Butler, Margaret Tolbert to Jackson, Frederic Boyd and Slade, Paula E., Parcel Briarwood Road.
Vige, Joseph G. and Vige, Carolyn B. to Vige, Joseph G. and Vige, Carolyn B. and Morrison, Joy A., Lot 65, Ph. I, Pucketts Ferry Sub.
Stroud, Mary Ann to Stroud, Dwight Allen, Parcels County.
Smith, Kathryn M. and Special Referee to Statewide Properties & Management LLC and Statewide Properties And Management LLC, Lot No. 61, Pine Grove Hills, 2022-CP-24-00090. $90,000.
Tolbert, Louise H. to Tolbert, James E., Lot B, Hawkins Avenue, $52,000.
Martin, Curtis Davis to Lollis, Georgia Turner and Lollis, Robert E., Lot 9-A County.
Uttley, Meredith to Thomas, John William, Lots 5 & 6, BLK H, Ponderosa Heights Sub. & 50 Foot Road, $205,000.