Thompson, David R. Jr. to Drotzmann, Christine and Drotzmann, Richard, Lot No. 174, Harris Plant Sub, $100,000.
Smax Investments LLC to Drotzmann, Richard and Drotzmann, Christine, Lot 19 Of The Taggart Estate, $68,000.
Patel, Mihirkumar Custodian and Patel, Reema Mihir to Baps Of Greenwood LLC, Parcel County, $9,055.50.
Patel, Mihirkumar Custodian and Patel, Kush Mihir to Baps Of Greenwood LLC, Parcel County, $9,055.50.
Patel, Mihirkumar Custodian and Patel, Pearl Mihir to Baps Of Greenwood LLC, Parcel County, $9,055.50.
Bahuchar Mata LLC to Baps Of Greenwood LLC, Parcel County, $123,758.50.
Yogi Enterprise LLC to Baps Of Greenwood LLC, Lots 4-6 Southwood Estates, $294,551.
Biltmore Holdings LLC to Joseph, Shannon D., Lot No. A Of A.L. Millling Property, $55,000.
Bartlett, Ralph B. and Bartlett, Teresa to Wiemer, Bradly Oscar and Wiemer, Jobina Lynn, Lot 155, Eagles Harbor Subdivison, Ph. II, $75,000.
Shahid, Mary Jane Trustee and Shahid, Mary R. Trustee and Evans, James William to Burch, Kathryn Per. Rep. and James William Evans Estate and Evans, James William Estate, Lot Grace Street & Parcel County.
Self, James C. III and Hinkle, Camala to Self, James C. III Trustee and James C. Self III Revocable Trust and Self, James C. III Revocable Trust and Hinkle, Camala, Parcel 26.675A County.
White, Angela S. to White, Toby Clark and White, Kelsey Delaine, Parcel Griffin Street.
Brown, Herbert E. By AIF and Brown, Jeanette L. and Brown, Jeanette L. AIF to Brown, Herbert E. and Brown, Jeanette L., Lot, Cedar Springs Road.
Roquemore, C. Gamble and Roquemore, Nancy Callison to Roquemore, C. Gamble and Roquemore,Nancy Callison, Lot No. 103, Druid Hills Subdivision.
Rudd, Kelly Suzanne to Swezey, Duncan F. and Swezey, Laura F., Lot 7, Brooklane Sub. & Lot County, $134,000.
Murray, Lucile L. to Murray, John H., Lot 1.033A County.
Murray, John H. to Murray, John H. and Murray, Charlotte R., Lot 1.033A County.
Vitko, Karen .J to Relyk Investments LLC, Lot 21, Terrapin Pointe Sub.
Vicars, Sharon R. Trustee and Richey, Michael Wayne Trustee and Richey, Wayne B. Living Trust and Wayne B. Richey Living Trust to Vicars, Sharon R. and Richey, Michael Wayne, Lot 170 Orchard Park Subdivision.
Fleming, Dwight D. to Fleming, Dwight D. Trustee and Dwight D. Fleming Revocable Trust and Fleming, Dwight D. Revocable Trust, Lot No. 3, Phase I, Maxwell Spring Sub.
Lloyd, Charles E. III and Lloyd, William J. and Lloyd, Stephen S. to Triple L Properties LLC, Parcel US Hwy. 25 N & Pt. Of Parcel C County.
Parnell, John Brooks to Parnell, John Brooks and Corley, Linda L. and Arnold, Alice Parnell, Lot 239, Greenwood Plant Sub, $0.
Southerland, John Grover Jr. to Lugar Amelia Irene and Southerland, David Russell, Parcels County.
Lugar, Amelia Irene and Southerland, David Russell to Bigdog5050 LLC, Parcels County, $0.
Garber, Mark B. to Greenwood Investments LLD, Lots 4-6 Blk. 8, Bailey Place And Lots 42 & 43, College Heights Sub., $0.
Mahoney, Kevin M. and Mahoney, Theresa O. to Mahoney, Kevin M. and Mahoney, Theresa O. and Cowins, Michele Mahoney, Lot 44, Winding Creek Sub., Ph. III,
Patterson, Shelia W. and Wideman, Shelia L. to Patterson, Shelia W. and Patterson, Roderick L., Lot 10, Pepperhill Sub.
Patterson, Shelia W. and Wideman, Shelia L. and Wideman, Shelia to Patterson, Shelia W. and Durant, Sheneshia P., Lots 8 & 9, Bay Street.
Horne, Roy C. to Horne, Johnny Bailey, Parcel Old Edgefield Road.
Ouzts, Leslie Jackson to Cameron, Vernon W., Lot 5, Hunters Run Sub., Ph. II.
Mobley, Carl Preston Sr. to Mobley, Carolyn B., Parcel County.
Davenport, Arthur Leroy to Hovis, Mary Louise and Davenport, Willie Thomas and Davenport, Arthur Leroy Jr. and Greene, Sarah Davenport and Davenport, Sarah Ann and Bunch, Barbara Ann and Davenport, Barbara Ann, Lot 157, Sec. 2, Riegel Textile Corporation.
Shahid, Mary R. Trustee and Evans, Jackson C. Testamentary Trust and Jackson C. Evans Testamentary Trust and Burch, Kathryn Per. Rep. and Evan,s James William Estate and James William Evans Estate and Evans, James W. to Real Estate Solutions Of Greenwood LLC, Parcel Grace Street, $121,000.
Mays, Jacob E. to Mays, Patrick Lee, Tracts County.
Sawyer, Ruth B. and Sawyer, Ruth to Kelley, Douglas Anthony, Tract Ridge Road.
Mullinax Family Real Property LLC to Providence Baptist Church Of Hodges, Parcel County, $160,000.
Mullinax, Michael F. and Wood, Marilyn Mullinax to Providence Baptist Church Of Hodges, Parcel County,
4 B Properties IV LLC to Hesed Properties LLC, Lot 8, New Market Park Sub., Ph. II, $70,000.
Hearst, James William to Hearst, Roderick and Hearst, Carlos and Hearst, Adrienne and Carson, Claudette and Hearst, Mary Z., Lot Cedar Springs Road.
Hearst, James William to Wideman, Willie Benjamin, Lot County.
Couser, Julia W. to Durant, Gary L., Lot 27, Pinion Place Sub., $15,500.
Carter, Champagnie Florette Merlene and Champagnie, Florette Merlene Carter to Champagnie, Florette M. Trustee and Florette M. Champagnie Revocable Trust and Champagnie, Florette M. Revocable Trust, Lot 76, Woodfields Sub.
Dropps, Jessica B. and Smith, Jessica Leigh to Smith, Michael Patrick and Smith, Jessica Leigh, Lots 3 & 2-B, County.
Pressley, Earline H. to Taylor, Jon C. and Taylor, Terry L., Lot 15, Miners Bridge Sub., $60,000.
Smyth, Daniel Ray to Demarco, Paul and Demarco, Stacey, Lot Grace Street, $170,000.
Brown, Kelly Michelle to Reynolds, Patricia A. Tiller and Brown, Kelly Michelle, Lots 3 & 4, Sec. A, Lakeview Lots, Tract 2, Joseph Garner Land, $0.
Kessler, Kevin B. and Kessler, Amy to Farmer, Christopher and Farmer, Brooke, Lot No. 285, Phase VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $570,000.
Life Company Inc. to Destiny Of Greenwood Inc., Parcel A, Parkway, $0.
Zimmerman Brock Office Building LLC to Beattie Development LLC, Lot Oak Street, $180,000.
Yeldell, Dellis and Edwards, Teresia to Day 2 Properties LLC, Parcels County.
Morris, Jia Luen and Morris, Shou Mei to B & R 58 LLC and B And R 58 LLC, Lot A, County, $155,000.
Duncan, Wonda E. Ferrell to Duncan, Wonda E. Ferrell, Lots 12-15, Lakeview Cabin Colony Sub.
Duncan, Wonda E. Ferrell to Duncan, Wonda E. Ferrell, Lots 10 & 11, Lakeview Cabin Colony Sub.
BIC LLC to Toston, Brian and Toston, Khanh Ly Huynh, Unit No. 5-B, Fox Hollow Horizontal Property Regime, $65,000.
Johnson, Michael Burnett to Jensen, Linda Marie Johnson, Tract B County.