Business licenses July 2
Jul 2, 2022

Patricia's Fashion Ave. Accessories — retail/clothes
Upfront Loans LLC — credit lender
Tongelayah Lagroon — cosmetology
Little Shop Of Hoarders - Gwd. — retail/variety
Kelly Popella — art artist
Integrated Vision Associates — optometrist
Sander's Catering — caterer
Brown Suga Creations — cosmetology
River Rock Christian — counseling center
Ashley Furniture Homestore — retail/furniture
Maxwell Axe Company LLC — axe throwing
Scoops N Cups Cafe — retail/snacks