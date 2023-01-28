Burton Company LLC, 1424 Bypass 72NE, $8,000, raise floor for plumbing lines.
Edith and John Stier, 104 Sloan St., Troy, $14,724, helical piers for foundation repairs.
Mitchell Mobile Home Park LLC, 3002 County Farm Road, demolition of burned house.
William and Patricia Powell, 307 Beach Drive, Ninety Six, $49,920, mobile home 32x52.
Deborah and Glenn Eckart, 515 Rabbit Run Road, Ninety Six, $29,500, pole barn 30x40.
Charles Amerson, 395 Bluejay Road, Hodges, $36,480, mobile home 16x76.
George and Linda Thomas 3718 McCormick Highway, Bradley.
Gorden and Kimberly Barker, 706 Flatwood Road, Hodges, swimming pool 16x35.
Billy and Lisa Horne, 105 Ravine Court, $1,000, build screen porch 14x4.
Kellar Rogers, 7 Roxanna Drive, Ninety Six, $4,100, 12x24 deck on rear of home.
Barry and Julie Mayfield, 112 Ranch Court, $350,000, new construction.
Martha Fortson, 705 Flatwood Road, Hodges, $100,000, new construction.
D.R. Horton Inc., 107 Antler Creek Lane, $133,232, new construction.
D.R. Horton Inc., 109 Antler Creek Lane, $148,546, new construction.
Camilla Marchi, 201 Chatham Drive, $4,070, new roof.
Rochelle and Lee Rush, 204 Colson St., $2,900, replacement windows.
Mitchell and Cynthia Breedlove, 104 Reedy Cove Place, $6,245, replacement windows.
WBBP Properties LC-A VA LLC, 2615 Callison Highway, $5,700, tear off/reroof.
Thomas and Faye Pulliam, 930 Woodlawn Road, $12,000, tear of/reroof.
Elizabeth Cruz, 65 Second St., $4,200, tear off/reroof.
Rev. James Edwards, 142 University St., $1,500, repair floors in bathroom, bedroom.
Karen Soggs, 301 Cove Road, $12,932, replace windows.
Property Guy LLC, 220 Deadfall Road, $500, roof repair from storm damage.
Hope Phillips, 104 Kitson St., $5,000, reroof.
Rodger and Rhonda Smith, 1402 Durst Ave., $15,628, remove/replace roof on home.
Joseph Brown, 886 Eagles Harbor Drive, Hodges, $43,000, office cabinets/doors.
Ryan and Amy Thomas, 104 Wilton St., $14,100, reroof house.
BB Enterprises of Greenwood LLC, 238 Blyth Road, $1,000, new vinyl siding.
Dazzle Properties I LLC, 504 Highland Park Drive, $4,300, remove/replace damages.
Guevara Espinoza, 222 Walker Ave., $250, 5 replacement windows.
Glenda and Robert Hermeston, 103 Luton Place, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Sondra Davis, 1110 Highway 248, Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Grecco Realty Investors LLC, 303 Baldwin Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Cynthia Ray, 104 Spruce Court, $4,097, reroof.
