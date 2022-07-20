If you were to search online for “HSA (aka health savings account) and 401(k),” some of the results might seem like there is a competition to determine which one is a better option when saving for retirement.

In my mind, there is no competition. Choose the 401(k) to save for living expenses in retirement; choose the HSA to save for medical expenses in retirement.

Julie Jason, a personal money manager and author, can be reached at readers@juliejason.com. To hear Julie speak, visit juliejason.com/events.