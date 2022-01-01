Dailey, James Herbert and Dailey, James H. to Dailey, Elaine J. and Dailey, Michael, Lot 23, Parcel A, Ferncliff Sub. And Remainder Of Ferncliff, Ph. I, Common Area.
Yudiana, Putu to Barlow, Kevin W. and Barry, Renee L., Condominium Apartment E-2, Hillcrest Condominiums, $40,500.
Torres, Omar to Torres, Oscar, Lot, Gilliam Street, $0.
Lott, William J. Jr. and Lott, Phyllis S. to Lott, William James III, Lot/Unit 4, Winchester Place.
Melton, Susan Lynn and Knox, Lisa Marie and Melton, Susan L. and Knox, Lisa M. to Ferqueron, George, Lot, Pecan Drive, $0.
Davis, Peggy S. to Davis GGC LLC, Parcels County.
Simpson, Abigail to Manley, Jacob Austin and Capehart, Janet R., Lot B, Lot Nos. 30, 31 & 32, Block C, Alta Vista Sub., $51,000.
CS Investments LLC and C. S. Investments LLC to Richard, Keith Jameson, Lot No. 434, Section II, Mathews Plant Sub., $61,000.
Bartlett, Susan Gillion to Gillion, John D., Lot 32, Grendel Plant Sub.
Dunn, William F. and Dunn, Kathy J. to Hobbs, James D. and Hobbs, Carla J., Lot 87, Milford Pines Drive, $255,000.
Hall, Patricia to Hall, Wendell, Lots 64-66, Blk. F, Blyth Heights Sub.
Hall, Wendell to Aliffi, Dennis J., Lots 64-66, Blk F. Blyth Heights Sub., $55,500.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 57, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 58, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 59, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 60, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Fields, Andrew C. to Instant Outdoor Llc, Lot 22, Verandah Beach, Grand Harbor, $45,000.
Taylor, Melissa P. and Taylor, Calvin A.to Taylor Properties III LLC, Units 2-A & 1-A, Country Village Townhouses, Ph. I And Unit 12-B, Country Village Sub. Ph II.
Mckinney, Kenna Sue and Mc Kinney, Kenna Sue to Stevens, Edris F., Lot No. 36, Callison Estates, Phase I & II, $11,000.
Drake, Charles E. Jr. to Drake, Charles E. Jr. and Drake, Ruth Adams, Lot City.
Bussey, Ronald Lee Sr. to Bussey, Brenda L., Lot No. 30, White Sands Sub.
Bussey, Brenda L. to Lewter, Angela Louise, Lot No. 30, White Sands Sub.
Fields, Sharon J. to Elrod, Abigail D., Lot 59, Glendale Heights Sub., $152,500.
Holmes, Joshua B. and Holmes, Casey O. to Harris, Rico R. and Harris, Theresa, Lots 1-C & 2, Friendfield Sub., $79,500.
Wiggins, Roger Matthew and Wiggins, Laquinta to Wiggins, Roger Matthew Trustee and Wiggins, Laquinta Trustee and Roger Wiggins Living Trust and Wiggins, Roger Living Trust and Laquinta Wiggins Living Trust and Wiggins, Laquinta Living Trust, Parcels County (Greenwood & Abbeville).
Holloway, Amaryllis to Turman, Amaryllis and Holloway, Amaryllis and Turman, David, Lot, Cokesbury Road, Hodges.
Turman, David Lee to Turman, Amaryllis and Turman, David Lee, Parcel County.
Garrick, Cory Q. to Holly, Donna M., Lot No 3-B, Oxford Creek Townhouses, $147,000.
Nelson, Jean B. to Mann, Christopher D. and Mann, Mollie S., Lot No. 25, Gatewood Sub., $515,000.
Hole 19 Properties to Carter, Shantelle T. and Carter, Anthony Sr., Lots 122 And 123, Phase I, Stoney Point Sub., $24,225.
Clinkscales, Jessie Bell to Clinkscales, Brenda and Williams, Gloria, Lot, Carolina Avenue.
Earnhardt, Stephen W. and Jimenez, Lisa C. and Earnhardt, Timothy S. and Mccarty, Lance E. and Mccarty, Courtney D. and Boyter, Courtney M. and Mc Carty, Lance E. and Mc Carty, Courtney D. to Jimenez, Lisa C. and Jimenez, Rafael A., Lot 95, Harris Plant Sub.
Biltmore Holdings LLC to Salas, Jose Giral, Lot 190, Sec. 2, Walnut Street, $15,000.
Rankin, Thomas B. to Rankin, Thomas B. and Rankin, Dana B., Lot A-2, Woodlawn Road.
Akins, Lorabel Friday to Akins, John and Akins, John W., Lot No. 418, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub. And Lot 24, Utopia Acres.
Hearst, Robert L. to Barr, Keith Orlando Sherman, Lot No. 66, Beechwood Sub., $143,000.
Debessonet, Clayton Anthony By AIF and Roche, Robert D. Jr. AIF to Long, Johnny Odell, Lot County, $125,000.
Deloach, Mary Elizabeth and Balance Point LLC to AAW LLC, Lot, South Main Street.
AAW LLC to 947 Main Street Greenwood LLC, Lot 2, Cobb Property, $165,000.
Henderson, Linda R. to Fortner Realty & Builders LLC and Fortner Realty And Builders LLC, Parcels County, $77,500.
Dykes, Davis Ray and Dykes, Madison Lisanne to Black Sail Inc. and Blacksail Inc, Condominium/Apartment F-8, Hillcrest Condominiums, $40,000.
Dougherty, Robert J. to Dougherty, Robert J. and Dougherty, Justin R., Tract C-2, County.
Tolbert Investments LLC to C. V. Holdings LLC, Unit 10, Reynolds Colony Townhouses, $89,000.
Rabbit Run LLC to Bosler, Prescott Darren, Parcels County, $395,000.
Prescott, Darren Bosler to Bosler, Jacob Bryce, Parcels County.
Mason, Matthew Bryan and Mason, Matthew B. to Vickery, Robert J., Lot, West Creswell Avenue, $82,000.
Anderson, Andrew B. to Tabor, Michael E. Trustee and Tabor, Michael E. Revocable Trust and Michael E. Tabor Revocable Trust, Lot 43, Ph. III, Saddle Hill Sub., $40,000.
Tabor, Michael E. and Tabor, Michael to Tabor, Michael E. Trustee and Tabor, Michael E. Revocable Trust and Michael E. Tabor Rebocable Trust, Lot No. 44, Saddle Hill Sub., Ph. III.
Mabry Enterprises LLC to Mabry, Edward Luke Jr., Lot No. 12, Franklin Sub.
Circle K Stores Inc. and Pantry Inc. to The MM NSV Properties LLC, Lot, County, $1,350,000.
Slate, Darlene and Chesser, Dawn to Elliott, Linda Lou, Lot No. 26, Sec. III, Avondale Sub., $172,000.
Bowick, Toni M. and Miller, Marybeth to Hiebert, Lycia T. and Hood, Warren K., Lots 18 & 19, Block 1, Unit 1, Greenwood Shores, $295,000.
Medproperties Tower Pointe LLC to Greenwood County Hospital Board and Self Regional Healthcare, Pt. Lot 1 County.
Charles, James V. Jr. to Guthrie, Robert M. Jr., Lots 5 & 6, Block B, Lakeview Cabin Colony Sub., $15,000.
Bosic, Donald to Piperato, David F. and Piperato, Heather Anne, Lots 13-A & 13-B, County, $460,000.
Rivers, Kayla Lewis to Hill, Bobby J, and Hill, Jacqueline A., Lot 40, Lakewood Heights Sub., $192,000.
Gibert, Terry M. to Davis, John T. and Davis, Katie M., Lot 5 & 6, Blk. 4, Unit 4, Greenwood Shores Sub., $10,000.