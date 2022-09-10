Business Licenses Sept. 10 Sep 10, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pineda’s Lawn Care — lawncareBold Bladed & Beautiful LLC — make-up artistMarketplace Paints — retail/paint storeDocs Carwash & Detailing — mobile car washItalianos — pizza restaurantPriscilla Ledford — nail salonSunset Finance LLC — personal creditAngel Nails —nail salonHallie Dorn — hair salonCommercial Lawn & Turf LLC — landscapingKund Convenience LLC — convenience store Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands High School Football We're hiring! Want to be our next Circulation District Manager? See all of our openings. Learn more