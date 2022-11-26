Business Licenses Nov.26 Wanda Rinker Nov 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wats the Cost Boutique — retail/accessoriesErin Grime — nail salonKathryn Isabella Salon & Spa — hair salonStore Space Self Storage — self storageMarisol Palacios Cruz — hair salon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hair Salon Salon Commerce Boutique Cost Erin Grime Nail Accessories Most read stories Greenwood County chase ends in two arrests Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Mother says Byrd abused her child Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing man Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library