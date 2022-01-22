Business licenses Jan 22 Jan 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shipley Donuts — restaurant and donut shopVerner Trucking & Company — general freight truckingLos Primos Utilities — underground electrical contractorPalmetto Bistro Limited — service restaurantPaint with a Queen — graphic design serviceBare Beauty Skincare — online skincare businessAll About Shipping — private mail and shipping companyPerez’s Landscaping and Tree Service — landscaping businessZimmerman Jones LLC — lawyers officeMonti Inc. — commercial constructionTobacco Vape & More Inc. — tobacco storeElite Turf — landscaping businessBrown Town Events — promoter of performing artsSweet Irenes — boutiqueAC Financial Care LLC — tax preparationSP Taxes & Financial Service — tax preparationJust Call Candace — janitorial service/house cleaning Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save