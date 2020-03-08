Becky Coleman — retail-used merchandise

Concierge Mechanic — new owner

Greenwood Wrecker Service — wrecker service

Kristys Thrifties — retail-used merchandise

I Love Catering — food service contractor

Li’l Mart — new owner

J S Flowers — retail-consignment

Aleksa Cupic — software development

High Street Health — leaser of non-residential buildings

DSB Contracting and Rental Properties — real estate sales

Boxes and Bowls by Butch — wood working

The Barber Co — barbershop

J Ten Enterprises LLC — retail online sales

Mini Market — convenience store

Your Way Lawn Care — lawn care