Building Permits Jul 2, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save R2 Investments LLC, 221 Maxwell Ave., $4,000, install awningsJWP Properties LLC, 225 Maxwell Ave., $4,000, install awningsGreenwood County (Park Plaza), 600 Monument St., $5,000, drywallEdin and Mirna Ortiz, 21 Circle St., $15,000, mobile home decal onlyMary Anagnost, 114 Pascal Drive, $75,000, new constructionDavid and Roger Dorn, 312 Parker Ave., $3,950, reroofAnnette Surratt, 128 Shannon St., $2,846, replace one patio doorSoto Pedrotti, 110 Culbertson Court, $5,000, tear off/reroofMary Adams, 212 Davis Ave., $20,000, shed roof over front porchDonna Martin, 305 Ferncliff Drive, $3,800, reroofRandy Anderson, 120 Walker Ave., $2,500, replace windows, facia, drywallCassandra Conway, 11 Dairy St., Ware Shoals, $8,638, foundation repairOscar Morales, 310 Baldwin Ave., $2,000, replace shinglesSammie Robinson, 213 Jacob St., $2,500, tear off/reroof4B Properties IV LLC, 515 Pascal Drive, $3,500, reroofGSC Holdings LLC, 102 Brissie Ave., $3,000, window replacementBlossom Salon LLC, 1505 Highway 72-221, $80.Greenwood Hospitality Group, 527 Bypass 72 NW, $32,500. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Reader's Choice Awards 2022 SO Lakelands Festival 2022