Garnett Greenwood LLC, 712 Bypass 25 NE., $14,500, install ATM — Wells Fargo.
Guru of Greenwood LLC, 306 Montague Ave., $30,346, roofing.
Make Life Delicious LLC, 913 Montague Ave., $31,500, roof replacement.
Voiselle Properties LLC, 516 Epting Ave., $2,000, replace decking boards.
Gordon and Leslie Dabrasky, 620 Grand Harbor Blvd., $650,000, new construction.
Le Le An Thi, 108 Explorer Lane, inground pool 18x37.
William Kimler IV, 101 Tifton Drive, $58,329, inground pool.
Central Realty Trust and Construction, 301 Stoney Point Road, $8,000, addition to building 24x30.
Garic Corporation, 504 Rabbit Run Road, $2,000, 15x16 storage shed.
Coco Nays LLC, 516 Laurel Ave., $2,000, partial roof repair.
Betty and Ron Strange, 500 Grace St., $6,117, replacement windows.
Bernard and Christine Watson, 103 Althea St., $,5472, tear off/reroof.
Ensz Louise Valerio Johnson Trust, 135 Watersedge Road, $13,354, replace windows.
Darlene Slate, 5806 Highway 178 S., $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Julia Rodriguez, 109 Ashford Place, $9,000, reroof.
Sarah and Matthew Bolden, 118 Augusta Circle, $4,310, reroof.
William and Elizabeth Collins, 206 Hunting Road, $5,000, reroof house.
Karen Smith, 105 Thornhill Court, $5,000, reroof entire house.
Whirlwind Properties LLC, 1731 Miller Road, Hodges, $4,000, repair house.
Mcginn Properties LLC, 702 Chipley Ave., $100, handicap door installation.
Kristal Miller, 109 Glenridge Circle, $3,650, reroof.
David and Margaret Slimmer, 502 Gatewood Drive, $5,145, reroof.
Randy and Bridget Holloway, 946 Marshall St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Howard Hancock, 225 Saluda St., Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Phillip and Julie Harris, 1130 New Zion Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Charles and Julie Kitchens, 513 Nautical Way, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Wayne Walker, 420 Sagewood Road, $4,600, reroof.
Tycam Properties LLC, 112 Brookhaven Drive, $6,000, reroof.
VSLM Enterprises of Greenwood, 925 Abney St., $2,200, reroof.
Leanne Nguyen, 1225 Montague Ave., $2,000.