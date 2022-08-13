Partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 13, 2022 @ 4:06 am
Moseley Bartley LLC, 115 Hampton Ave., $2,500, framing up new walls.
William Steifle Jr., 421 Cambridge St., $50,000, inground pool 18x40.
Barry and Mary Parker, 164 Highland Drive, $25,000, remove/replace screen porch.
Greenwood Mills Inc., 108 New Market St., $5,000, remove and replace deck.
Fran Wood, 914 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $30,000, garage with breezeway.
Claude and Doris Tidwell, 127 New Market St., $3,200, reroof.
John and Magen Wood, 1012 Wilson Bridge Road, $3,200, reroof.
Banner Peksa, 101 Kelly Drive, $38,910, solar panels.
Ricky and Alisa Smith, 223 Park St., $6,745, reroof.
Shirley Hunter, 622 Pearl St., $25,000, interior renovations.
Lorenzo and Tara Adams, 702 Pascal Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
