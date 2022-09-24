Building Permits Wanda Rinker Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Real Life Ministries Inc., 2352 Highway 72-221, $200,000, new roof.Life Company Inc., 1560 Parkway, $10,000, new HVAC.Arvit Barron, 833 Towne St., demo of structure.Donald and Valentina Love, 305 Mainsail Drive, $64,275, inground pool 15x29.Jeffrey and Lisa Smith, 212 Deer Run Lane, $4,000, add roof over deck 10x15.David and Laura Bridges, 106 Planters Court, $87,360, addition to home 798 square feet.James and Elsie Jackson, 2735 County Line Road, $4,900, tear off/reroof.Wesley and Linard Carroll, 132 Davis Drive, Ninety Six, $2,910, reroof.Patrick and Pamela Fagan, 112 Deer Run Lane, $5,000, new roof.Donna Wheat, 110 Roman Circle, $5,000, new roof.Sarah and Michael Stone, 215 Yosemite Drive, $11,418, new french doors.William Elrod, 1713 Miller Road, $3,600, new roof.John and Nancy Moore, 306 Smythe Ave., $4,350, 7 replacement windows.James and Brenda Hawkins, 1717 Durst Ave., $2,800, new roof.Brenda and Robert Erwin, 404 Augusta Circle, $3,190, reroof.David and Mable Coates, 304 Lindsey Ave., $7,540, reroof.Cheryl Wynn, 520 Reedy Creek Road, $500, foundation repair, siding and soffit.Furman Properties Two LLC, 130 Maxwell Ave., $850.HKK International, 405 Foundry Road, mobile home, 14x48. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands High School Football We're hiring! Want to be our next Circulation District Manager? See all of our openings. Learn more