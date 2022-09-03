Bartley Moseley LLC, 1070 Durst Ave., $90,000, metal building.
Bartley Moseley LLC, 1050 Durst Ave., $90,000 metal building.
Greenwood SC (109 E Alexander) LLC, 109 Alexander Ave., $425,000, new construction-Starbucks.
Greenwood Mills Inc., 227 Cokesbury St., $220,000, reroof.
Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Bypass 72 NW, $18,000, exterior doors/frames.
Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3107 Highway 248, Ninety Six, $4,995, reroof.
Christiana Iglesia, 112 High St., $5,000, finish entry with siding/door/windows.
Tony Langley Jr., 211 Birchtree Drive, $3,000, flooring and building a bar.
Thomas Gunwall, 595 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $36,960, mobile home 44x28.
Robert Young Jr., 530 Freetown Road, Hodges, $57,120, mobile home 28x68.
Robert and Linda Blasko, 122 Smith St. Ext., $3,650, build deck 8x16.
Joy and Greyham Deloach, 307 Lebanon Church Road, $25,000, barn 30x50.
Cynthia Barbare, 102 N. Acres Road, $7,800, screen porch 12x18.
Jared and Kayla Tavernier, 123 Stoney Point Road, $1,023,000, new construction.
Ann Marie Landers, 128 Anderson Drive, $9,000, reroof.
Debra Holloway, 170 Callison Drive, $8,000, reroof.
Charles Barnes, 617 Fairway Lakes Road, $6,750, reroof.
Robert and Linda Blasco, 122 Smith St. Ext., Ware Shoals, $7,650, install vinyl siding.
485 LLC, 104 Dixie Drive, Hodges, $1,000, roof repair.
Jonathan Emery, 209 Vine St., $2,500, tear off, reroof.
Ashley Christensen, 107 Bintage Road, $12,000, replace rotten flooring.
Elisabeth Murray, 708 Saddle Hill Road, $32,424, 6.6 KW system with 15 panels.
Hilda Campbell, 102 Kate Fowler Road, Ninety Six, $3,000, replace floor joists and sub floor.
Rachel and Elaine Seymour, 1319 Durst Ave., $5,000, reroof.
James and Connie Westberry, 3007 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $3,870, new roof.
Claudette and Lola Bannerman, 227 Wisewood Circle, $4,200, foundation repair.
Vazquez Leon, 509 Milwee Ave., $300, small roof repair.
James and Sandra Peeler Life Estate, 108 Murrell St., Troy, $5,000, new roof.
Harrier Kinard, 6414 Kinard Road, $5,000, new roof.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2330 Cokesbury Road, $5,000, new roof.
Joseph and Susan Brooks, 133 Shannon St., $14,067, reroof.
April Mack, 1107 Wingert Road, $4,312, new roof.
Timothy and Frances Wiley, 106 Cape Charles Court, Ninety Six, $4,000, replace wood deck boards.
Swane and Kathy Callaway, 5214 Highway 178, Ninety Six, $4,950, reroof.
Tolanda and Tamario Lewis, 101 Thornhill Court, $14,097, reroof.
Abbeville Greenwood Development LLC, 130 Main St., Ninety Six, $5,000.
Abbeville Greenwood Development LLC, 130 Main St., $1,500.
Abbeville Greenwood Development LLC, 130 Main St., $3,500
Abbeville Greenwood Development LLC, 130 Main St., $1,500.
Abbeville Greenwood Development LLC, 130 Main St., $2,200.
Abbeville Greenwood Development LLC, 130 Main St., $10,000.