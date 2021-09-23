Luis Martinez, 512A Old Ninety Six Highway, $30,000, building, 70x70.
3109 Highway 25S LLC, 3109 Highway 25S, $5,000, shed 22x22.
Hospitality Blvd Partners LLC, 561 Bypass 72 NW, $737,040, new construction — Little Caesars.
John Day, 451 Hollingsworth Road, Ninety Six, $36,480, 2021 mobile home 16x76.
Jeffrey and Robin Lanford, 106 Brighton Court, $70,000, inground pool.
Frank and Bradi Nicotri, 154 Crescent Road, $15,735, utility building 31x30.
Gary Holloway, 116 Meadowview Lane, $2,900, reroof.
Marty and Kyle Scates, 121 Tryon Court, $6,000, reroof.
Diane Sackmann, 119 Devon Court, $15,010, foundation repair.
Alice Rigney, 113 Appaloosa Lane, $30,503, remodel bathroom.
Randall Aiken, 422 Beechwood Circle, $9,000, full interior remodel.
Terry and Joan Masey, 12 Jackson St., Ware Shoals, $2,544, replacement windows.
Jamison Manly, 15 Smith St., Ware Shoals, $5,500, reroof.
Eugene Pinson, 623 Greene St., $3,500, tear off/reroof.
Linda Winchester, 717 Puckett Ferry Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Stephen Hardy, 110 Hughes Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Tracey and Wanda Ouzts, 105 Woods Terrace, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
James and Lori Cothern, 408 Hammond Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Scott and Kathy Daum, 943 Marshall St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Darlene Davis, 303 Keels Road, Hodges, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Robert and Harriet Gooding, 205 Yosemite Drive, $13,003, install beams/foundation.
Gerald Wood Life Estate, 204 Colonial Drive, $4,300, reroof.
Loretta Sloan, 423 Bintage Road, $2,625, reroof.
Carroll and Cathy Wells, 102 Northside Drive, $4,869, vinyl boxing.
RWG & CPG Investments LP, 521 Bypass 72 NW, $8,500.
Bartley Moseley LLC, 115 Hampton Ave., $3,750.
Bartley Moseley LLC, 710 Stanley Ave., $1,350.