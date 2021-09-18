Greenwood Storage North LLC, 2025 Calhoun Road, $2,077,197, three self-storage warehouses
Debra Dorn, 3907 Wilbert St., demolition
Bobbie Luquire, 202 Petit Drive, Ninety Six.
Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity, 317 Marion Ave., $9,000, foundation only
Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity, 317 Marion Ave., $60,000, new construction
Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity, 501 Marion Ave, $60,000, new construction
Patrick Moore, 101 Parkman Circle, $2,500, reroof
Brian Kalbfleisch, 125 Crescent Drive, $2,500, tear off/reroof
Mary Dixon Life Estate, 178 Lucille Drive, $5,000, tear off/rerooof
Kathryn Crumpton, 418 Sirrine St., $2,500, tear off/reroof
Cathy Norman, 209 Cemetery Road, $2,500, tear off/reroof
Brenda Carter, 411 Beechwood Circle, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Judy Farmer, 306 Virginia Ave., $4,100, tear off/reroof
Anthony Fleeman, 118 Allison Drive, $10,000, remodel kitchen/bathroom
Red Tomatoes and Wine LLC, 108 Birchtree Drive, $9,000.
Clairborne Development LLC, 100 Whirlaway Court, $6,000.