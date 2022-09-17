Building Permits Sept. 17 Wanda Rinker Sep 17, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Museum of Greenwood South Carolina, 908 Main St., $46,780, reroof.Terry and Carolyn Gibert, 307 Beach Drive, Ninety Six, demolition of structure.Roosevelt and Sudie Davis, 1220 Callison Highway, $50,400, mobile home 28x60.Kristi Cribbs, 411 Hunters Creek Blvd., inground pool, $25,000.Michael and Cynthia Boudreau, 116 Friendfield Lane, $9,000, metal garage 20x20.Susan Clarke, 502 Vines Road, $13,200, deck 30x10.Depolo and Robert Klepfer, 100 Center St., $20,000, garage 30x40.Michael and Kathy Hardin, 202 Hatchers Pass, $720,000, new construction.Kenneth and Susan Shields, 204 Broken Ridge Drive, $4,270, reroof.Peggy Cromer, 3407 Highway 25 S., $9,000, siding and boxing.Lee and Rochelle Rush, 204 Colson St., $19,000, bathroom remodel.DSB Contracting and Rental Properites, 502 Grumling Road, Hodges, $25,000, interior upfit, baths, kitchen.Reginald and Alston Rucker, 403 Milwee Ave., $3,152, replace windows.Ethel Chiles, 113 Old Ninety Six Highway, $4,900, reroof.Rosalene Kemp, 110 Hunters Village Drive, $4,200, reroof.Craig and Mary Ticknor, 112 Hunters Village Drive, $4,200, reroof.David and Barbara Boswell, 2413 Main St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.Julie Wilkinson, 152 Cherokee Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Lena Scott, 217 Durst Ave.,$4,500, repair roof, drywall, paint ceiling.Jessie Jacobs, 4410 Highway 246, Ninety Six, $500, vinyl siding.Darlene Grice, 113 Young St., $7,600, reroof.Joseph and Judie Crooks, 308 Tranquil Road, $20,000, reroof.Reginald and Alston Rucker, 403 Milwee Ave,. $700, screen back porch, boxing.Thea Goldman and Peggy Price, 107 Prosperity Drive, $2,800, vinyl boxing and trim.Ella Winfield, 121 Woodridge Road, $21,985, 5 windows, 4 patio doors.Darryl and Ketekash Lukie, 107 Lake Ridge Drive, Ninety Six, $10, 531, replace 16 windows. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands High School Football We're hiring! Want to be our next Circulation District Manager? See all of our openings. Learn more