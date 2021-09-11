Capsugel Manufacturing Inc., 535 Emerald Road, $50,500, reroof.

ACE DVM Properties Inc., 816 Durst Ave., $300,000, interior uplift-veterinary.

Dianne Calvert, 415 Asbury Road, Hodges.

Fletcher Lawrence, 2630 Highway 72-221 E.

Isaac Glas, 202 Annette Way, $45,537, detached garage 24x40.

Terrence and Cynthia Dorsey, 109 Kimbrook Drive, $7,300, tear off/reroof.

Ronald Brown, 122 Sylvan Road, $4,509, foundation.

Daniel Clark, 218 Virginia Ave., $311, vinyl siding.

Norma Owings, 112 Heritage West, $3,989, replace windows.

Patricia Rice, 308 Alabama Ave., $943, replace windows.

Faith Krebs, 528 Willson St., $12,021, replace windows, patio door.

Brian Butler, 201 Evergreen Drive, $20,000, repairs, replace joists, framing.

Woodrow and Patricia Payne, 710 Keisler Drive, $6,000, roofing.

Deborah Scott, 414 Roseland Ave, $800.