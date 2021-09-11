Capsugel Manufacturing Inc., 535 Emerald Road, $50,500, reroof.
ACE DVM Properties Inc., 816 Durst Ave., $300,000, interior uplift-veterinary.
Dianne Calvert, 415 Asbury Road, Hodges.
Fletcher Lawrence, 2630 Highway 72-221 E.
Isaac Glas, 202 Annette Way, $45,537, detached garage 24x40.
Terrence and Cynthia Dorsey, 109 Kimbrook Drive, $7,300, tear off/reroof.
Ronald Brown, 122 Sylvan Road, $4,509, foundation.
Daniel Clark, 218 Virginia Ave., $311, vinyl siding.
Norma Owings, 112 Heritage West, $3,989, replace windows.
Patricia Rice, 308 Alabama Ave., $943, replace windows.
Faith Krebs, 528 Willson St., $12,021, replace windows, patio door.
Brian Butler, 201 Evergreen Drive, $20,000, repairs, replace joists, framing.
Woodrow and Patricia Payne, 710 Keisler Drive, $6,000, roofing.
Deborah Scott, 414 Roseland Ave, $800.