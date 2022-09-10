Building Permits Sept. 10 Sep 10, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lucy Newman, 1413 Ninety Six Highway, demolition of structure.Richard Hett, 358 Abercrombie Point, $465,000, new construction.Michael Sherard, 401 Hunters Creek Blvd., inground pool 18x36Arthur and Pamela Luiz, 2814 County Farm Road, $38,000, pole barn 30x60.William Powell, 613 Flatwood Road, Hodges, $65,000, outbuilding 30x60.Ronald and Pamela Pattie, 305 Hunting Road, $23,808, metal building/garage 18x45.Mathew Mason, 7001 Highway 25 S., Ninety Six, $57,300, pole barn 80x49.Scott and Kelli Eberhardt, 312 Compass Point, Ninety Six, $538,000, finishing new construction.Eric and Anne Turner, 109 Pinehaven Drive, $4,400, reroof.Marsha Ridlehuber, 217 Ware St., $5,898, foundatin repair.Laura Sikelton, 1011 Bypass 25 NE, $2,250, reroof.Samuel and Judy White, 103 Oak Forest Drive, $6,500, new windows and roof in sunroom.Wynette Lake, 829 Edgefield St., $4,800, new metal roof.Brian and Jana Witt, 320 Rock Knoll Drive, $1,200, replace rotten wood.Claude and Kathryn Manley, 405 Pascal Drive, $5,000, new roof.Tina and Timothy Greer, 106 Allison Drive, $5,000, new roof.Richard Tinder, 107 Ridge Pointe, $5,000, new roof.Stanley Lockaby, 148 Cherokee Drive, $5,000, new roof.Carol Anderson, 519 Cothran Ave., $5,000, new roof.Donald Singer, 2905 McCormick Highway, $5,000, new roof.Michael and Dianne Partlow, 219 Hardwood Loop, $6,400, new roof.Franklin Partlow, 232 Hardwood Loop, $6,400, new roof.Stop-A-Minit #10 LLC, 1 Saluda Ave., Ware Shoals, $7,500. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands High School Football We're hiring! Want to be our next Circulation District Manager? See all of our openings. Learn more