RWG & CPG Investments LP, 521 Bypass 72 NW, $93,447, interior upfit, Rent-a-Center.
Cooper Power Systems, Inc., 1520 Emerald Road, $2,970, replace sheetrock in hallway.
Milaton Ivory, 4512 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $5,000, deck renovations.
Brantley Mosely LLC, 115 Hampton Ave., $11,200, interior remodel, doors, drywall.
Irvin and Mary Gibert, 2513 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, demolition of motor home.
William and Rosemary Monahan, 128 Mountain Shore Drive, $10,974, shed 12x32.
Martha Saunders, 3629 Tillman Territory Road, $5,000, storage building 16x24.
Roland and Joyce Gauvin, 213 Greenway Drive, $15,000, add kitchen 14x14.
Thomas and Kathryn Belski, 102 Sable Lane, $2,500, enclose back porch.
Samuel Green, 303 Jackson Ave., $2,500, pole carport 16x28.
TK Wright Homes 4 U LLC, 105 Pineview, $150,000, new construction.
Beverly and Wayne Quarles, 307 Scotch Cross Road, $5,300, reroof.
Prime Properties of the Upstate, 406 Sample Road, $4,000, windows, siding, kitchen, drywall.
Amanda Harnish, 111 Henrietta Ave., $6,300, install vinyl siding.
Hurt Holdings LLC, 510 Greene St., $8,356, foundation repair.
Savannah Warner, 3414 Highway 25 S., $18,300, reroof.
Wayne and Dana Philpott, 152 Cambridge Ave., $8,356, foundation repair.
Joseph and Carolyn Williams, 113 Windsor Oaks Court, $5,900, reroof.
Mary Clarke, 801 Wright Ave., $10,655, replace windows.
Sharon Smith, 236 Mulberry St., $6,374, replace windows.
Ernestine Reynolds, 107 Pine Drive, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
James and Phyllis Eddleman, 205 Stonewood Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
James Rains, 206 Old Mount Moriah Road, $5,200 reroof.
Donald and Tracy McKellar, 127 Sheffield Road, $7,360, vinyl soffitts.
Lina and Clyde Blizzard, 107 Woodland Way, $43,350, reroof.
Chacko and Mariamma Simon, 1322 Saddle Hill Road, $22,000, enclose garage.
Yvonne Palmore, 309 Creswell Ave., $7,000, vinyl siding.
Reycomp 1 LLC, 1319 Highway 72-221, $12,000.
Burton Center for Disabilities, 2605 Highway 72-221, $23,789.