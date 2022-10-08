Building Permits Oct. 8 Wanda Rinker Oct 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benjamin Hawthorne, 120 Downs Road, Hodges, demo house.Calvary Home Repairs LLC, 351 Arsenal Drive, Ninety Six, $200,000, new constructionGregory and Sheri Burnsed, 118 Pucketts Pointe Road, $60,000, inground pool 16x32LAXGG LLC, 401 Grand Harbor Blvd., Ninety Six, $200,000, new constructionMaria Aguilera, 126 Moss Creek Drive, mobile home 24x66Hayden Godfrey, 1625 Highway 246 N., mobile home 24x48Mark and Randy Sakowitz, 706 Scotch Cross Road, $53,760, mobile home 32x56Creek Bed Timber Farms LLC, 600 Nabors Road, Hodges, $69,719, pole barn 36x50William Fuller, 306 Dunns Creek Road, $4,500, storage building 12x24Tanner and Hannah Workman, 935 Woodlawn Road, $15,000, storage shed 30x30Jordan and Laura Kirby, 243 Penn Ave., $4,592, foundation repairDee Detwiler, 207 Creek Road, $3,200, reroofJoseph and Deborah Lathem, 2022 Briarwood Road, $5,000, reroofDavid and Mable Coates, 304 Lindsey Ave., $7,540, reroofDaniel Jaimes-Vargas, 3506 Highway 246, $2,200, renovationsSarah and Sara Breazeale, 112 Sheffield Road, $4,200, tear off/reroofChacko and Mariamma Simon, 1322 Saddle Hill Road, $5,000, tear off/reroofJerry Crawford, 4728 Highway 25 N., Hodges, $5,000, tear off/reroofDave Thompson, 523 Milwee, $15,000, general repairsLloyd and Frances Andrew, 321 Gatewood Drive, $1,500, roof repair Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Chase ends in arrest in Ninety Six Greenwood police charge man in last week's fatal shooting SLED: Three face charges in Saluda woman's death Newberry coroner: For 3rd time in a month, unbuckled motorist dies in crash 'An angel that walked the Earth': Faith Home matriarch dedicated her life to serving Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Spelling bee raises more than $34K for Healthy Learners The “Sesqui Series” Men ‘invade’ Lander classrooms in the 1940s Career Fair at Governor's School