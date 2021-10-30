Mayville Engineering Company Inc., 151 Rock Church Road, $50,000, structural modifications
Promise Property LLC, 1711 Bypass 72 NE, $4,500, build a bar
Roscoe Collier, 201 Broadway Ave., demolition mobile home.
Michelle Gioia, 926 Eagles Harbor Drive, Hodges, lot clearing
John Tejada, 118 Tally Ho, inground pool
Matthew and Tiffany Thompson, 43 Smith St., Ware Shoals, $10,670, roof replacement
Terry Gibert, 4218 Highway 178S., $500, replace old boards
Robert Reece Jr., 205 Lanham St., $5,000, tear off/reroof
Theres and Michael Mejia, 111 Maxwellton Drive, $7,000, tear off/reroof
Eli and Daisy Hernandez, 403 Rockcreek Blvd., $5,000, tear off/reroof
Steven Grigg, 104 Pinehaven Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
William Patrick, 1722 Deadfall Road, Hodges, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Jerome and Sabrina Childs, 105 Cherry Court, $500, replace/repair floor joists
Ilaben Patel, 406 Blyth Road, $3,500, roofing
Teleathia Brown, 1122 Cambridge Ave., $2,568, roof repair
Charles and Carla Wright, 219 Kitson St., $3,500, replacing windows
Rebecca Bryson, 208 Dublin Road, $5,000, reroof
Richard and Rebecca Laszewski, 303 Fairway Lakes Road, $7,563, reroof
Trinity United Methodist, 535 Church St., Ext., $5,000, reroof
Steven Tollison, 204 Brookhaven Drive, $7,000, reroof
Mary Nelson, 208 Ashcroft Drive, $5,079, replace windows
Mountaineer Holdings of SC LLC, 702 Cambridge Ave., $900.
James and Doris Dearmon, 109 Towers Drive, $4,000.