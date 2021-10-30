Mayville Engineering Company Inc., 151 Rock Church Road, $50,000, structural modifications

Promise Property LLC, 1711 Bypass 72 NE, $4,500, build a bar

Roscoe Collier, 201 Broadway Ave., demolition mobile home.

Michelle Gioia, 926 Eagles Harbor Drive, Hodges, lot clearing

John Tejada, 118 Tally Ho, inground pool

Matthew and Tiffany Thompson, 43 Smith St., Ware Shoals, $10,670, roof replacement

Terry Gibert, 4218 Highway 178S., $500, replace old boards

Robert Reece Jr., 205 Lanham St., $5,000, tear off/reroof

Theres and Michael Mejia, 111 Maxwellton Drive, $7,000, tear off/reroof

Eli and Daisy Hernandez, 403 Rockcreek Blvd., $5,000, tear off/reroof

Steven Grigg, 104 Pinehaven Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof

William Patrick, 1722 Deadfall Road, Hodges, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Jerome and Sabrina Childs, 105 Cherry Court, $500, replace/repair floor joists

Ilaben Patel, 406 Blyth Road, $3,500, roofing

Teleathia Brown, 1122 Cambridge Ave., $2,568, roof repair

Charles and Carla Wright, 219 Kitson St., $3,500, replacing windows

Rebecca Bryson, 208 Dublin Road, $5,000, reroof

Richard and Rebecca Laszewski, 303 Fairway Lakes Road, $7,563, reroof

Trinity United Methodist, 535 Church St., Ext., $5,000, reroof

Steven Tollison, 204 Brookhaven Drive, $7,000, reroof

Mary Nelson, 208 Ashcroft Drive, $5,079, replace windows

Mountaineer Holdings of SC LLC, 702 Cambridge Ave., $900.

James and Doris Dearmon, 109 Towers Drive, $4,000.