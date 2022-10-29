Building Permits Oct. 29 Wanda Rinker Oct 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Properties LLC, 1801 Montague Ave., $269,584, interior walls, architectural finishes.Samuel and Karen Godfrey, 4509 Main St., Hodges, $3,439, 2 window replacements.Richard Deason, 2811 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $35,480, mobile home 16x76.Cipres Reyna, 7 Cork St., Ware Shoals, decal only mobile home 14x56.Brian Horstmann, 1285 Creswell Road, Bradley, $150,000 new construction.Emily Haynes, 111 Elliot St., $7,000, new roof.Jeffery and Lisa Smith, 212 Deer Run Lane, $7,100, reroof.Elissa Turnburk, 331 Pinehurst Drive, $6,750, new roof.Janice Chiles, 119 Possum Hollow Road, $3,825, new roof.LHG & Associates LLC, 336 Creswell Ave., $2,850, new roof.Rodricus Williams, 701 Taggart Ave., $21,000, replace floor, windows and roof.Alvin Rucker Jr., 1302 Cambridge Ave., $3,875, new roof.Travis and Sarah Mitchell, 121 Aiton Drive, Ninety Six, $6,206, foundation repair.Norma Jean Barrett, 101 Newcastle Road, $3,590, new roof.Virginia Pulver, 2201 Main St., $5,000, tear off and replace roof.Kathy Felkel, 204 Lee St., $5,625, vinyl boxing.Uwe and Cynthia Klauck, 119 Whatley Drive, $9,024, foundation repair.John and Drenda Heydel, 109 Hidden Lake Court, $6,450, reroof. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Mom questions Greenwood police chase that injured daughter Mountville woman dies in single-car crash Deputies: Mauling victim among 2 facing meth charges Fountain Inn man dies after single-car crash in Laurens County District 50 board gets candid during self-evaluation Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Southern USTA sponsors Fall Tennis Fest McCulloch honored with the Aqua Award Piedmont Tech elevates Surgical Technology program to associate degree status