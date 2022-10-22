Building Permits Oct. 22 Wanda Rinker Oct 22, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gregory and Cynthia Price, 480 Highway 246 S., $1,000,000, new construction.Maria Castillo, 868 Cambridge Ave., demolition of structure.William Cody Simmons, 1429 Brickyard Road, Ninety Six, $50,400, mobile home 28x60.Eunice Hooker, 712 Freetown Road, Hodges, $60,480, mobile home 28x72.Rosa Gonzolez Life Estate, 606 Hitching Post Road, $25,200, mobile home 14x60.Ronald and Cindy Rhodes, 251 Bluejay Road, $13,315, metal building 22x35.Evelyn Wright, 106 Simpkins Road, $135,000, new construction.Albert and Laura Severino, 103 Dinghy, $5,000, inspections of R-1, insulation.LHG and Associates LLC, 405 Dukes Ave., $2,800, replacement windows.Warren and Gloria Hill, 201 Creek Road, $2,000, reroof.Benjamin and Brittany Aga, 419 Lakeport Drive, $12,360, foundation repair.Gloria Butler, 110 Highland Drive, $4,300, new roof.Thomas Chappell, 208 Saco Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof.John and Jennifer Rodgers, 101 Timber Lane, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Emily White, 120 Abbey Drive, $1,500, replace deck board/rotten rails.SNH/LTA Properties Trust, 116 Enterprise Court, $750. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood police: Chase ends in crash, arrest E.A. Sween breaks ground at Greenwood sandwich facility Eggs Up set to open in Greenwood soon Judge denies bond to suspect in 2021 double slaying Former Eagle flies over Greenwood Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Young Eagles Rally Day a success Karlie Hill October Yard of the Month Lander recognizes alumni for outstanding record of service