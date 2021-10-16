Small Town Services LLC, 2290 Montague Ave., Ext., $25,000, interior remodel

Ernest Young Jr., 355  Cambridge Ave., $121,881, interior upfit/floorings, ceilings

Andrea Martin, 1315 Phoenix St., demolition of structure

Karen and Albert Neighbors, 420 Lakeport Drive, tree removal

Patricia Wilkinson, 6211 Highway 246 S., $50,400, 2021 mobile home

Peggy Higgins, 3717 McCormick Highway, Bradley.

Lisa and William Stephens, 203 Crosby Road, inground pool 17x33

Joan and Martin O'Brien, 103 Ridgewood Circle, inground pool

Edgar and Oscar Mendez, 625 Gage St., $2,000, enclosed side porch 16x24

Robert McClinton, 201 Sylvan Road, $3,400, reroof

Rosa Jones, 813 Greene St., $7,128, reroof-housing authority

Jason Investments LLC, 107 Chestnut Court, $14,150, remodel interior, new roof

Thomas and Barbara Chandler, 209 Sample Road, $6,500, structural floor joists, beams

John Gary, 501 Baptist Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof

Jerry Sightler, 5473 Ninety Six Highway, $2,500, tear off/reroof

Derrick and Twanna Scott, 104 Whispering Pines Land, $1,975, reroof

Lawrence and Janet Williams, 313 Augusta Circle, $2,900, reroof

Carlos Inocente, 312 Crescent Drive, $5,000, reroof

Douglas Young, 101 Fulton St., $6,610, foundation repair

Isaac Herrera, 1104 Ninety Six Highway, $4,500, remodel-framing, walls, floors