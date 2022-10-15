Global Supply Bonded Warehouse LLC, 4802 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $250,000, install doors, repair roof
HKK International, 209 Margaret St., mobile home 14x70
Jeffrey and Theresa Price, 201 Anchor Road, $4,833, metal carport 24x40
Lena Scott, 107 Spinnaker Point, $175,000, room addition
Betty Pickney, 401 Saco Ave, $5,000, room addition 27x14
Richard and Lelia Maynard, 136 Rutledge Road, $10,000 add covered deck
Albert and Laura Severino, 102 Dinghy, $10,000, completion of home
Paul and Lenora Riddle, 465 Cullum Road, Ninety Six, $585,060, new construction
Ryan Finney, 412 Siloam Church Road, $34,078, install roof-mounted solar panels
Bruce and Janet Robinson, 505 Saco Ave., $600, roof repair
Lauren Harrison, 106 Pin Oak Drive, $2,500, roof repair
Theola Robinson, 232 McKellar Drive, $14,000, close in carport
Eugene Pinson, 715 Pearl St., $1,500, install metal roof
Stephen Odom, 255 Wisewood Circle, $7,935, reroof
Sheila Robinson, 104 Persimmon Court, $5,625, reroof
Annell Chamberlain, 208 Possum Hollow Road, $4,000, reroof
Halo Private Investments LLC, 922 Neel St., $25,000, repair floors, doors, sheetrock
A.P. Neal Construction Inc., 2277 Montague Ave. Extension, $12,500, interior upfit of building
Elsie Yeargin Life Estate, 131 Cherokee Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Roger and Carol Dean, 117 Mariners Cove Road, Hodges, $35,582, install 36 solar panels
Manuel Torres, 604 New Zion Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Guadalupe Parra, 707 Pearl St., $10,000, siding, framing wall
Jennifer Llanos, 311 Loblolly Circle, $18,582, siding, gutters, fascia, 18 windows
Clinton Larkins, 608 Owens St., $5,000, total renovations/roof
John Wideman, 555 Goode Ave., $3,000, repair roof, fascia and siding
Charles Harrison, 432 Cothran Ave., $30,000, joists and sills under house
Anne Parks, 306 Byrd St., $400, roof repair
Westwood WVR LLC, 512 Bypass 72 NW, $8,500.
