Bill Parks, 114 Westpointe Drive, demolish mobile home.
James Devore Sr., 206 Response Court, Bradley, demolish structure.
Jeffrey Reynolds, 120 Folly Bend Drive, $44,000, inground pool 14x28.
William and Melissa Clegg, 113 Tifton Drive, $20,000, swimming pool 15.5x30.
James and Donna Firmin, 408 Lakeport Drive, $214,180, swimming pool 24x39.
Guadalupe Medina, 624 Old Ninety Six Highway, $27,000 addition 2 rooms/bath/porch.
James and Tammy Faulkner, 240 Pine Tree Drive, $40,000, garage.
Brent and Ashley Willner, 1109 Wilson Bridge Road, $18,000, addition, master bedroom, living area.
Charles McDonald, 134 Carlton St., $4,000, portable building 16x20.
Thomas Wright, 112 Hospital St., $120,000 newz construction.
Town and County of Greenwood, 1105 Old Shoals Junction Road, $135,000, new construction.
William and Audra Threlkeld, 8323 Highway 178 S., Ninety Six, $260,000, new construction.
Thomas Harrison, 423 Bond Ave., $16,495, reroof.
Alvin Ray Human, 304 Hillcrest Farm Road, $5,000, new roof.
JNB Enterprises LLC, 225 Spring Valley Road, $9,465, new roof.
JNB Enterprises LLC, 225 Spring Valley Road, $8,750, windows, roof.
JNB Enterprises LLC, 225 Spring Valley Road, $10,580, windows, roof.
JNB Enterprises LLC, 301 Spring Valley Road, $8,946, windows, roof.
JNB Enterprises LLC, 301 Spring Valley Road, $7,946, windows, roof.
Richard and Beverly Thomas, 812 Eagles Harbor Drive, Hodges, $18,500, reroof.
Ann Alexander, 102 Biscayne Drive, $3,000, roof shingle garage.
James and Marie Pate, 128 Devon Park Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
W.D. Tinsley Life Estate, 129 Devon Park Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Robert and Robin Templeton, 210 Yosemite Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Tony Gambrell, 1220 Ninety Six Highway, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Tobias Manley, 2025 Highway 221 S., $52,785, solar panels, ground mounted.
Vincent Witt, 707 Cokesbury St., $3,500, roof repair.
Gilbert and Saundra Calhoun, 101 Seminole Drive, $12,022, reroof.
Gerald Puckett, 729 Fairway Lake Road, $12,000, reroof.
Donna Prince, 127 Maple Drive, $2,550, reroof.
JJ Property Advancement LLC, 705 Cokesbury, $25,000, repairing house from burn damage.
