Building Permits Nov. 5 Wanda Rinker Nov 5, 2022

Joaquin Tovar, 2219 Scotts Ferry Road, Ninety Six, demolition of structure.
Keystone Homes Inc., 497 Swing About, $273,148, new construction.
Keystone Homes Inc., 499 Swing About, $313,628, new construction.
Keystone Homes Inc., 501 Swing About, $295,228, new construction.
Keystone Homes Inc., 507 Swing About, $276,828, new construction.
Richard Deason, 203 Dowling Circle, $36,480, mobile home 16x76.
Signey and Marion Moore, 1802 Montague Ave.
Sudie and Roosevelt Davis, 1220 Callison Highway, $2,500, front porch deck 20x8
Edward and Elizabeth Ellison, 107 Kate Fowler Road, Ninety Six, $4,400, front deck 4x8; rear deck 10x16.
Ronald Price, 512 Poplar Hill Road, Ninety Six, $175,000, new construction.
James H. Thompson III, 117 Hospital St., $15,000, repair roof/structural repair.
Charles and Dorothy Hershey, 101 Persimmon Court, $5,765, new roof.
Shannon Allen, 109 Laurel Ridge Way, $5,000, new roof.
Howard and Carolyn Thomas, 321 Gatewood Drive, $8,074, installing 4 helical piers.