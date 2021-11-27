Bartley Moseley LLC, 115 Hampton Ave., $150,000, divide unit into three units.

Villages at Glen Haven LLC, 207 New Market St., $1,763, small roof repair-office building.

Charles Herndon III, 731 Calhoun Road, $750,000, new construction.

Milford Pines Development LLC, 327 Tolbert Drive, $106,304, new construction.

Milford Pines Development LLC, 329 Tolbert Drive, $146,231, new construction.

Milford Pines Development LLC, 335 Tolbert Drive, $139,325, new construction.

Ernest and Joanne Burkes, 417 Scotch Cross Road, $5,463, reroof.

Brian Burkes, 503 Scotch Cross Road, $5,538, reroof.

Raymond Briggs, 108 Wexford Place, $4,800, reroof.

Wildwood of the Upstate LLC, 1606 Evans Pond Road, $5,500, tear off/reroof.

Properties VVV LLC, 104 Baptist Court, $4,500, remove and replace asphalt shingles.

MCK Development Co. Inc., $5,000 enclosing existing screen porch.

Anita Gore, 203 Oak Ridge Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

John and Rosemary Vaughn, 305 Cambridge St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.

John and Evelyn Easley, 118 University St., $2,500, tear off/reroof.

Nantasket Investments LLC, 211 Beechwood Circle, $2,000, window replacement.

Janice Davenport, 87 Smith St. Extension, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Welborn and Ericka Adams, 117 Cambridge Ave., $5,000, replace sill and joist in front.

Richard and Barbara Hatch, 206 Jennings Ave., $2,431, replace windows.

Robert and Harriet Gooding, 205 Yosemite drive, $1,783, replace doors.

Irvin Crawford, 122 Carlton St., $2,910, replace windows.

Pamela Levron, 205 Pascal Drive, $5,510, replace windows.

Mary and Stephen Walczyk, 326 Kneece Road, $2,475, replace patio door.

Meredith Brown, 237 Grace Terrace, $9,046, replace windows.

Jackson and Evelyn Cauley, 210 Sheffield Road, $9,249, replace windows.

Debbie Sessions, 1607 Durst Ave., $6,856, replace doors.

Thomas and Bruce Gaskin, 44 Stockman St., $1,898, small roof repair.

