Building Permits Nov. 26 Wanda Rinker Nov 26, 2022

Heard and Saad LLC, 211 Yosemite Drive, $18,000, deck 12x12 framing for termites.David Johnson, 112 Boreitta Drive, $7,000, new roof.Velazco and ELvia Gregorio, 201 Taggart Ave., $3,000, repair roof.Virginia Pulver, 2201 Main St., $36,615, foundation repair.Megan and Gavin Winburn, 300 State St., Ninety Six, $5,950, new roof.Town of Ware Shoals, 5 Greenwood Ave., $5,000, new roof.Kathy Maffett, 604 Riley Road, Hodges, $2,150, new roof.Derick and Sandra Peck, 321 Nautical Way, $16,400, roof replacement.