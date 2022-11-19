7-Eleven Inc., a Texas corporation, 1401 Main St., $225,000, replace dispensers.
County Bank, 583 Bypass 72 NW, $149,500, new roof.
Tara Dana, 2858 Ridge Road, Hodges, $8,000, garden shed 24x24.
Ratliff Enterprises Property Rental, 113 Utopia Acres Drive, mobile home 14x60.
Blake and Rhetta Smith, 540 Highway 246 S., $10,000, barn 40x50.
Matthew and Angelia Curtis, 103 Dogwood Drive, Ninety Six, $13,000, metal shed 20x30.
Pamela Gardner, 721 Laurel Ave., $11,602, storage building/shop 12x36.
Margaret Carroll, 123 Lawton St., $10,610, carport 24x30.
Bentley Park LLC, 112 Antler Creek Lane, $133,232, new construction.
Bentley Park LLC, 115 Antler Creek Lane, $122,911, new construction.
Bentley Park LLC, 117 Antler Creek Lane, $133,232, new construction.
Bentley Park LLC, 121 Antler Creek Lane, $148,546, new construction.
Charles and Lisa Payne, 116 Corrie Court, $4,480, new roof.
Northside Baptist Church, 409 Northside Drive, $10,763, reroof.
Shayam Property LLC, 4202 Cokesbury Road, $8,000, repair roof, walls.
David and Chelsey Castellone, 106 Winchester Court, $50,000, kitchen/bath remodel.
Brandon Malone, 114 Cothran Drive, $20,000 enclosing front porch as addition.
Arthur Adams, 1611 Marshall Road, $5,200, porch railing/front door/chimney.
Brenda Carter, 611 Marshall Road, $5,200, porch railing/front door/chimney.
Charles Davies, 315 Pembroke Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Faith Krebs, 528 Willson St., $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Judy and Sara Crotts, 532 Willson St., $5,000, roof replacement.
Manekwa Tolbert, 307 Annette Way, $5,000, reroof.
Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood, 203, Foundry Road, $1,052, three replacement windows.
David and Margaret Haynes, 106 Timber Lane, $2,179, installing 3 intellijacks.
RJS LLC, 111 Chesterfield Ct., $5,375, new roof.
Carol Sue Jaffe, 110 P C Jeans Road, Ninety Six, $15,614, 11 replacement windows.
