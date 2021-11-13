Moseley Bartley LLC, 115 Hampton Ave., $245,000, roof replacement entire plaza
Alice Williams and David Glenn, 107 Grace St., $8,900, tear off and reroof
CS Investments LLC, 109 Bypass 25 SE, demolition of house.
Kenneth Parham, 407 Northside Drive, demolition of building
Adrian and Sonya Cockrell, 5415 Tillman Territory Road, Ninety Six, $31,500, mobile home 14x75
Ron and Barbara Sartain, 266 Bluejay Road, $63,450, inground pool.
Victor and Melissa Cleveland, 205 Oak Ridge Drive, $12,000, add screen porch on deck
Casey and Morgan Hitt, 115 Kaye Drive, $3,255, reroof
Linda Williams, 304 Jackson Ave., $1,200, repair deck wood/install vinyl siding
Chris and Rosalyn Dansby, 116 Biscayne Drive, $2,500, tear off/reroof
Woodrow and Gloria Smith, 205 Frances St., $5,000, tear off/reroof
George Massey Life Estate, 202 Briggs Ave., $2,500, tear off/reroof
Twizec Kelley, 118 Woodcrest Court, $11,850, replace windows
Michael Hinson, 301 Sagewood Road, $5,000, tear down walls, replace door
VVV Properties LLC, 102 Baptist Court, $4,000, remove and replace asphalt shingles
Infinite Properties LLC, 923 Taggart Ave., $2,500, roofing
Rynda McCurry, 106 Avondale Road, $13,200, reroof
SKF Limited Partnership, 714 Montague Ave., $450.