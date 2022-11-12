Building Permits Nov. 12 Wanda Rinker Nov 12, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ema Carachure, 107 Main St., Ninety Six, $1,000, repair outer wall to bring to code.Lowell Street Methodist Church, 300 Lowell Ave., $10,400, new roof.Theodore and Eva Finlan, 990 Eagles Harbor Drive, $870,497, new single-family home.Michael O’Shield, 108 Golding Circle, $32,640, mobile home 68x16.John and Deborah Lowery, 432 Pine Drive, Hodges, $131,900, inground pool 20x42x31.James and Lauren Dollar, 120 Abbey Drive, $1,000, add to existing deck.David Hill, 402 Lamb Road, $14,000, storage building 12x37.Glenn and Shannon McDowell, 1293 Wingert Road, $20,000, storage building 50x20.Roy Snyder, 405 Sirrine St., Ninety Six, $75,000, shed 12x20.Jessica Quinn, 137 Seminole Drive, $169,000, new construction.Joseph Feith, 8 Roxanna Drive, $18,986, 27 replacement windows.Renea and Vincent Parker, 209 Willowbrook Road, $9,257, 15 replacement windows.Emma Morton, 5720 Pickens Creek Road, Hodges, $8,760, 12 replacement windows.James Holloway Jr., 415 Lakeshore Drive, $22,872, replacement windows.Ann Broome, 113 Henrietta Ave., $5,780, install 9 replacement windows.Charles Smith, 101 Columbia Ave., $4,500, repair roof.Guillermina Lopez, 139 Pressley St., $30,000, remove chimney, add closets.Risa McAllister, 502 Laurel Ave., $5,000, tear off roof and replace.Russell Bowling, 302 Tifton Drive, $5,000, tear off and replace roof.L & C Rentals LLC, 201 Harris Road, $6,230, tear off and reroof.Johnnie Lewis, 6730 Kinard Road, Ninety Six, $49,490, foundation repair. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood seeks new tenants for Fuji's closing facilities Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood police seek man who ran from traffic stop Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Robert E Lee UDC 146 celebrates their 125th birthday Lander speaker addresses subject of freaks Lander celebrates achievements, dreams of scholarship donors, students