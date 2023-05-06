Building Permits May 6 Wanda Rinker May 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VC 805 LLC, 805 Montague Ave., $8,000, repair and replace rear landingsGreenwood County, 1552 Highway 72-221, demolition of old animal shelterChristopher and Cynthia Goldman, 114 Pucketts Pointe Road, pool 16x32Frank and Julie Hani, 153 Polo Court, Ninety Six, $650,000, new constructionMark and Casey Whitesides, 1898 Ridge Road, Hodges, $25,200, new mobile home 14x60Raymond and Michele Hinnershitz, 202 Lakeport Drive, $352,000, new constructionThomas Harrison, 409 Reedy Creek Road, BradleyMartha Cobb, 103 Northgate St., $8,000, metal storage buildingRichard and Lisa Wyn, 5 Harper Lane, $24,000, detached garage 24x40Samuel and Amber Raspa, 104 Cornerstone Drive, $300,000, new constructionBobbie Bryan, 101 Gulf Port Drive, Ninety Six, $3,487, roof replacementAnn Mitchum, 125 Pin Oak Drive, $3,200, roof replacementPat Freeman, 107 Draper St., Ninety Six, $5,000, roof replacementPatsy Nix, 310 Creek Road W., $5,000, roof replacementCarolyn Bodiford, 202 Anchor Road, $5,000, roof replacementEulala Powell, 6 Circle St., Ware Shoals, $5,000, roof replacementCarol Hoyle, 202 Andrews Ave., $5,820, replace 10 windowsFaith Krebs, 528 Willson St., $2,040, replace 3 windowsIda Smith, 302 Cokesbury St., $700, roofingKevin Lomax, 222 Rock Knoll Drive, $2,800, replace exterior rotten woodBryan and Heather Campbell, 109 Country Acres Road, $9,700, roof replacement Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Abbeville woman dies in wreck Family displaced as fire damages Greenwood home Ninety Six cut off from Greenwood County funds pending 2021 audit Greenwood woman facing attempted murder charge after argument leads to stabbing Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank's Jack Lucas promoted to Simpsonville market executive Lander’s College of Graduate and Online Studies honors Class of 2023 PTC horticulture students shine at national competition