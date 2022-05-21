Building Permits May 21 May 21, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles and Kathryn Camp, 308 Beach Drive, Ninety Six, demolition of structure — fire damageLisa and Tracy Miller, 124 Gardenia Drive, Ninety Six, $505,000, new constructionThomas and Theresa Gove, 118 Reedy Cove Lane, $707,500, new constructionMark and Cynthia Mandrak, 106 Baywood Circle, Ninety Six, $279,267, new constructionJerry/Donna Sightler, 103 Thomason Point, tree and stump removalAdam Eichelberger, 511 Cullum Road, Ninety Six, $72,960, mobile home setup 21x76Cynthia Perry, 420 Asbury Road, Hodges, $38,400, mobile home setup 16x80Brian and Kathryn Neal, 202 Amusement Drive, inground pool 16x36Jesse and Tresha Attaway, 2114 Five Notch Road, Bradley, $10,000, storage building 12x32Christian Castro Burgos, 113 Satcher Drive, $950, 12x9 Deck additionJohnathan and Tonya Wiley, 120 Starboard Tack, $20,295, replacement windowsBernard Parks, 110 Crestmont Drive, $6,800, roof replacementMelvin Williams, 3620 McCormick Highway, $8,500, add bedroom/bathJose and Ana Ulloa, 106 Church Ave., $3,525, reroofSteven Scruggs, 170 Cherokee Drive, $7,000, reroofRichard Jones, 106 Cheekwood Court, $6,000, reroofShelby and Shane Mason, 324 Logan Road, $4,000, reroofCharles Maddox, 907 Andrews Chapel Road, Hodges, $5,000, reroofBennetta Harris, 305 Nicholson Drive, Bradley, $2,825, reroofTeresa Ford, 309 Rutledge Ave., Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroofSteven and Sherry Canfield, 208 Anchor Road, $2,500, tear off/reroofCraig and Louise Jackson, 114 Arthurs Point, $5,000, tear off/reroofAndrew and Brittany Tims, 304 Oak Ridge Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroofCraig and Tracy Fredrychowski, 5323 Ninety Six Highway, $4,000, replace damaged wood on deckDanielle and Troy Fields, 120 Rutledge Road, $8,475, reroofWilliam and Marie Miller, 490 Rabbit Run Road, $4,875, replace windowsRandolph and Shirlyne Tiller, 106 Greenbriar Road, $4,400, reroofLynn and David Kelley, 125 Tally Ho, $6,475, reroof Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save