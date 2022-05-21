Charles and Kathryn Camp, 308 Beach Drive, Ninety Six, demolition of structure — fire damage

Lisa and Tracy Miller, 124 Gardenia Drive, Ninety Six, $505,000, new construction

Thomas and Theresa Gove, 118 Reedy Cove Lane, $707,500, new construction

Mark and Cynthia Mandrak, 106 Baywood Circle, Ninety Six, $279,267, new construction

Jerry/Donna Sightler, 103 Thomason Point, tree and stump removal

Adam Eichelberger, 511 Cullum Road, Ninety Six, $72,960, mobile home setup 21x76

Cynthia Perry, 420 Asbury Road, Hodges, $38,400, mobile home setup 16x80

Brian and Kathryn Neal, 202 Amusement Drive, inground pool 16x36

Jesse and Tresha Attaway, 2114 Five Notch Road, Bradley, $10,000, storage building 12x32

Christian Castro Burgos, 113 Satcher Drive, $950, 12x9 Deck addition

Johnathan and Tonya Wiley, 120 Starboard Tack, $20,295, replacement windows

Bernard Parks, 110 Crestmont Drive, $6,800, roof replacement

Melvin Williams, 3620 McCormick Highway, $8,500, add bedroom/bath

Jose and Ana Ulloa, 106 Church Ave., $3,525, reroof

Steven Scruggs, 170 Cherokee Drive, $7,000, reroof

Richard Jones, 106 Cheekwood Court, $6,000, reroof

Shelby and Shane Mason, 324 Logan Road, $4,000, reroof

Charles Maddox, 907 Andrews Chapel Road, Hodges, $5,000, reroof

Bennetta Harris, 305 Nicholson Drive, Bradley, $2,825, reroof

Teresa Ford, 309 Rutledge Ave., Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Steven and Sherry Canfield, 208 Anchor Road, $2,500, tear off/reroof

Craig and Louise Jackson, 114 Arthurs Point, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Andrew and Brittany Tims, 304 Oak Ridge Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Craig and Tracy Fredrychowski, 5323 Ninety Six Highway, $4,000, replace damaged wood on deck

Danielle and Troy Fields, 120 Rutledge Road, $8,475, reroof

William and Marie Miller, 490 Rabbit Run Road, $4,875, replace windows

Randolph and Shirlyne Tiller, 106 Greenbriar Road, $4,400, reroof

Lynn and David Kelley, 125 Tally Ho, $6,475, reroof