Updated: May 20, 2023 @ 3:44 am
310 Highway 72 Bypass LLC, 310 Bypass 72 NW-Starbucks Sign, $12,5000, drive-thru menu relocation
Keith Gruber, 314 Starboard Tack, $400,000, new construction
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 106 Darlington St.
Keran Long, 2521 Highway 246 N., $8,900, 36x36 foundation
Michelle Davis, 52 Main St., Ware Shoals, $8,000, utility building 12x40
Joshua Timms, 1218 Wingert Road, $30,000, 40x50 detached garage
Cathy Miller, 8 Blake Road, Ninety Six, $2,200, repair roof
Kimberly Sieburg, 203 Loblolly Circle, $35,945, 26 PV solar roof mounted modules
Damien and Janice Dill, 1305 Morgan Road, $5,105, new roof
Minh Nguyen/Tram Hoang, 114 Tally Ho, $4,500, roof replacement
Elliot and Jenny Lee, 111 Reynolds Ave, $5,000, roof replacement
Megha Lal, 303 Parkwood Road, $15,000, repair roof and wall
Brandon and Kendra Busha, 406 Kirksey Drive, $4,000, roof replacement
John and Zeolean Kinard, 329 Plantation Drive, $11,250, roof replacement
Kelly and Thomas Garron, 142 Falcon Court, Hodges, $2,240, roof replacement
John Whatley, 419 Stevens Ave., $4,450, roof replacement
Matthew and Adrian Clark, 1110 Florence St., $2,415, roof replacement
Janet Butler, 3311 Highway 25 S., $2,900, roof replacement
Beverly and James Mathis, 223 Johns Creek Road, $36,150, roof replacement
FPG & Associates LLC, 220 Park St., Ninety Six, $2,600, 10 replacement windows
Franklin and Arlene Rausch, 201 Bermuda Drive, $5,000, new roof
Tommy Whitehead, 406 Clairmont Drive, $12,395, new roof
Nantucket LLC, 602 Taggart Ave., $4,360, new roof
John and Sandy McCord, 112 Country Side Drive, $6,800, partial tear off and reroof
James Spivey, 158 Avondale Road, $6,525, roof replacement
Brian and Shealyn Barnes, 107 Devon Court, $3,500, roof replacement
Anthony and Vanessa Brazzell, 111 Chatham Drive, $2,400, replace shingles
Barbara Leach, 104 Rhett Court, $2,150, roof replacement
Mary Martin, 109 Sanders Drive, $4,000, replace sill, door, subfloors, joists
