Albert Fitzgerald, 316 Portland Circle, $210,000, new construction residence.Mark and Ginger Faulkner, 205 Gentry Run, $10,000, outdoor brick fireplace.Anthony and Marie Holt, 301 Flatwood Road, $465,000, new construction residence.Carolyn and John Bost, 116 Hunters Village Drive, $4,200, reroof.Delores Irvin, 712 Keisler Drive, $8,457, replace windows.Cassandrae Willis, 2601 Edgefield St., $11,887, roof replacement.Bertha Hackett, 606 Pearl St., $5,000, repair sheetrock.Jean Baker, 114 Hunters Village Drive, $4,075, reroof.Mary Jo Carpenter, 109 Sylvan Road, $40,000, renovate/repair interior/roof/gutters.Elizabeth Bethel, 105 Kentucky Court, $2,310, reroof.B & H Enterprises, 102 Middle St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.James Owens, 1523 Rock House Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.James and Chidapa Amey, 307 Green Oaks Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Michael and Evon Williams, 1315 Lincoln Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof.Janice Blackwell, 101 Wexford Place, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Wesley and Kathie Hicks, 115 Northgate St., $5,900, reroof.Richard and Yakima Chinn, 254 Wisewood Circle, $12,000, fix roof from tree damage.Nancy Nash, 1001 Main St., $3,000.