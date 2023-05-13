Santiago Martinez, 1012 New Market St., $36,000, mobile home 24x50
James Frazier, 211 Knox Anna Drive, Ninety Six, $47,040, mobile home 28x56
Santiago Martinez, 1012 New Market St., $36,000, mobile home 24x50
James Frazier, 211 Knox Anna Drive, Ninety Six, $47,040, mobile home 28x56
Kathleen and James Smith, 4117 Highway 246 N., Hodges, $25,200, mobile home 14x60
Singlefin Properties LLC/Etal, 406 Athens Court, Hodges.
Singlefin Properties LLC/Etal, 106 Lubinsky Court, Hodges.
Singlefin Properties LLC/Etal, 202 Lubinsky Court, Hodges.
Singlefin Properties LLC/Etal, 103 Elberton Drive, Hodges.
Claudette McKinney Life Estate, 1223 Dixie Drive, Hodges, $2,299, three replacement windows
Joshua Bowser, 209 Creswell Ave., $15,000, repair/replace walls, windows
Joseph and Elizabeth Hyatt, 118 Gracemont Drive, $40,000, build two ramps on house
Jean Howard, 6702 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $2,750, roof replacement
Job and Juana Avedano, 305 Magnolia Ave., $2,250, new roof
Joseph Foxworth, 134 Colonial Drive, $2,627, replacement sliding door
Samuel and Lisa McMillan, 107 Rutledge Road, $5,000, new roof
Nathan and Nancy Wilkes, 706 Olde Puckett Ferry Road, $5,000, roof replacement
Turner and Dudley Horton, 1010 North Lake Drive, $5,125, new roof
Vickie McMillan, 310 Driftwood Drive, $10,401, replace three entry doors
Linda Dorn, 864 Meadow St., $1,350, reroof
3509 Highway 25 South LLC, 3519 Highway 25 S., $30,000, renovation, windows, doors, floors
Phoenix Corp. of Greenwood, 88 Saluda St., Ninety Six, $3,500, replace 19 windows
Richard and Jessica Cosentino, 208 Gatewood Drive, $13,875, replace nineteen windows
Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, 219 Jamison St., $193,241, new roof
Randy Anderson, 120 Walker Ave., $2,500, siding
Matthew and Adrian Clark, 1418 Cambridge Ave E., $1,610, reroof
Bearcat Properties LLC, 133 Sproles Ave., $10,000, replace windows, frame
John Drummond Properties LLC, 311 Church St. N., Ninety Six, $15,000, repair roof, siding, drywall and paint
Arianna and Charles Ouzts, 120 Ranch Court, $15,522, foundation repair
Hinton Trust II LWS LLC, 513 Bypass 72 NW.
BMP Holdings LLC, 300 Lake Greenwood Blvd.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.