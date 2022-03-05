Greenwood County, 1325 Spring St., $26,000, renovation to administration offices

Macedonia Baptist Church Trustees, 430 Marion Ave., demolition of house

Larry and Faye Thomas 621 Ridge Road, Hodges, demolition

Larry and Faye Thomas, 625 Ridge Road, Hodges, demolition

James and Jennifer Wilson, 102 Patriot Point Court, $515,000, new construction

Steven and Kimberly Smith, 107 Pucketts Cove Road, inground pool

Woodland Mobile Home Park LLC, 1011 Parkland Place Road, $25,200, mobile home 14x60

Atlantic Coast Properties Inc., 205 Dowling Circle, $27,720, mobile home 14x66

Moreno Rameriz, 415 Redbud Lane, $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Woodland Mobile Home Park LLC, 1011 Parkland Place Road, $36,480, mobile home 16x76

Brad Yee, 110 Spring Lake Drive, $47,040, mobile home setup

Dennis and Deborah McAllister, 103 Surrey Court, $24,000, barn 30x50

Donald Robinson, 534 Maxwell Ave., $2,500, reroof

John and Carla Riley, 305 Milford Springs Road, $7,340, reroof

J. L. Parks Family Holdings LLC, 525 Baptist Ave., $1,000, roofing repairs

John and Kay Elmore, 308 Clairmont Drive, $12,500, tear out master bath/sills, joists

Lowenna Prestel and Henry Miles, 122 Beech Run Drive, $7,000, converting attic to bedroom

Paul and Vilette Uhl, 1008 Pine Forest Drive, $3,200, remove 2 interior walls

Salvador Casique, 110 Joseph Road, Ninety Six, $5,000, new windows, new door

Alexus Harris, 217 Jackson Ave., $2,580, reroof

Ryan Eklund, 204 Locksley Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Carolyn Turner, 306 Poplar Hill Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Rhonda Hamilton, 407 Adrian Ave, $6,710, reroof

Frances Corley, 128 Windsor Oaks Court, $8,000, reroof

Randall and Cynthia Miles, 310 Blyth Ave., $3,600, replace damaged soffitt and facia

John Cobb, 102 Northgate St., $13,150, roof replacement

Mark Garber, 620 Perrin Ave., $5,000, interior renovation