Building Permits March 5, 2022

Greenwood County, 1325 Spring St., $26,000, renovation to administration officesMacedonia Baptist Church Trustees, 430 Marion Ave., demolition of houseLarry and Faye Thomas 621 Ridge Road, Hodges, demolitionLarry and Faye Thomas, 625 Ridge Road, Hodges, demolitionJames and Jennifer Wilson, 102 Patriot Point Court, $515,000, new constructionSteven and Kimberly Smith, 107 Pucketts Cove Road, inground poolWoodland Mobile Home Park LLC, 1011 Parkland Place Road, $25,200, mobile home 14x60Atlantic Coast Properties Inc., 205 Dowling Circle, $27,720, mobile home 14x66Moreno Rameriz, 415 Redbud Lane, $36,480, mobile home 16x76Woodland Mobile Home Park LLC, 1011 Parkland Place Road, $36,480, mobile home 16x76Brad Yee, 110 Spring Lake Drive, $47,040, mobile home setupDennis and Deborah McAllister, 103 Surrey Court, $24,000, barn 30x50Donald Robinson, 534 Maxwell Ave., $2,500, reroofJohn and Carla Riley, 305 Milford Springs Road, $7,340, reroofJ. L. Parks Family Holdings LLC, 525 Baptist Ave., $1,000, roofing repairsJohn and Kay Elmore, 308 Clairmont Drive, $12,500, tear out master bath/sills, joistsLowenna Prestel and Henry Miles, 122 Beech Run Drive, $7,000, converting attic to bedroomPaul and Vilette Uhl, 1008 Pine Forest Drive, $3,200, remove 2 interior wallsSalvador Casique, 110 Joseph Road, Ninety Six, $5,000, new windows, new doorAlexus Harris, 217 Jackson Ave., $2,580, reroofRyan Eklund, 204 Locksley Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroofCarolyn Turner, 306 Poplar Hill Road, $5,000, tear off/reroofRhonda Hamilton, 407 Adrian Ave, $6,710, reroofFrances Corley, 128 Windsor Oaks Court, $8,000, reroofRandall and Cynthia Miles, 310 Blyth Ave., $3,600, replace damaged soffitt and faciaJohn Cobb, 102 Northgate St., $13,150, roof replacementMark Garber, 620 Perrin Ave., $5,000, interior renovation