James Felton Sr., 415 Long Ave., $30,000, roof replacement.
Greenwood Mills Inc., 201 Waller Ave., $250,000, roof repair.
Greenwood Golf & Country Club LLC, 607 Cambridge Ave., $25,000, replace rotten floor.
Mark Keahon, 101 Gunnery Court, Ninety Six, $200,000, new construction.
Stephen Gantt, 108 Country Club Drive, $150,000, bedroom addition.
Lloyd Rapp, 111 Biscayne Drive, $110,000, new residential construction.
Ronson and Carol Ann Rajopa, 203 Links Crossing, Ninety Six, $200,000, new construction.
Landon and Ashley Wolfe, 622 Gary Road, Hodges, $443,715, new construction.
Judy and Ronnie Markell, 111 Long Point Road, $26,680, remove and replace shingles.
Thomas Pritchard and Amy Coleman, 120 Country Club Drive, $204,000, repairs due to water damage.
Michael Murray, 401 Crescent Drive, $49,353, install 24 solar panels.
Robert J. Dills, 115 Marshall Circle, $50,000, kitchen cabinets/countertops/windows/doors/trim.
Jill and Alan Gilchrist, 204 Dove Road, $9,800, roof replacement.
Fred and Pamela Payne, 411 Joe Wells Road, $6,500, roof replacement.
Thomas Grubbs, 103 Erin Way, $65,000, floors, drywall, kitchen cabinets, painting.
David and Bonnie Corbitt, 308 Belle Meade Road, $5,000, roof replacement.
Alice Hendrick, 108 Saluda St., Ninety Six, $3,000, adding vinyl boxing and painting.
Kieumy Yang, 642 Fairway Lakes Road, $26,305, remove and replace shingles.
Leon Montgomery, 1803 Carter Road, Ninety Six, $5,000, new roof.
Brenda and Ashley Willner, 1109 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $2,500, roof replacement.
Brian Bradberry, 4914 Highway 246, Ninety Six, $5,000, roof replacement.
James Mullennax, 120 Woodhaven Court, $5,000, new roof.
Mark Oliver, 310 Watersedge Road, $5,000, new roof.
Stephen and Jennifer Bennett, 239 Arsenal Drive, Ninety Six, $25,000, install outdoor kitchen.
Dennis and Sherry Barnes, 111 Glenn Forest Drive, Hodges, $5,000, reroof.
Robbin Turner, 101 Holloway Court, $6,000, foundation repair.
Ada Brooks, 825 Spring St., $10,000, reroof.
