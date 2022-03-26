Cozine Financial Services LLC, 122 Old Mount Moriah Road, $800, add to deck 4x17.

Cozine Financial Services LLC, 122 Old Mount Moriah Road, $15,915, building for winemaking.

Victory Metal Roofing and Supply LLC, 112 Sprott St., $3,400, replace rotted boards on shed.

Donald Taggart, 230 Headwater Drive, $250,000, new construction.

Stuart and Charlotte White, 140 Middleton Place, Hodges, barn.

Luz Alvaro, 102 Sara Drive, decal only.

Charles McDonald, 134 Carlton St., $80,000, new construction.

Steven and Kathy Diak, 270 Galilee Road, $20,000, foundation and walls moved.

Ollie Williams Estate, 1114 Brooks St., $4,200, roof.

John and Kelly Cissell, 7507 Highway 702, Ninety Six, $12,925, replace windows.

Jodi and Beth Oliver, 209 Janeway, $5,800, replace windows

Giner Gaines, 540 Willson St., $1,216, replace windows.

James and Beverly Gary, 109 Patrick Road, $11,362, replace windows.

Stanley Carroll, 302 Glenwood St., $7,542, replace windows.

Paul Criswell, 102 Bonham Court, $3,968, replace windows.

James and Sara McCoy, 319 Smith St. Extension, $3,250, reroof.

Kither Williams, 717 Laurel Ave., $7,600, reroof.

Michael and Jane Daswani, 102 Kings Grant Lane, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Thomas Grubbs, 103 Erin Way, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Guadalupe Parra, 707 Pearl St., $3,000, siding and roof replacement.

James Harrison, 107 Harrison Alley, $1,700, some drywall, roofing.

Daniel Calwise, 105 Shannon St., $4,500, tear off/reroof.

MM NSV Properties LLC, 1530 Bypass 72 NE, $9,050.