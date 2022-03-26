Building Permits March 26 Mar 26, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cozine Financial Services LLC, 122 Old Mount Moriah Road, $800, add to deck 4x17.Cozine Financial Services LLC, 122 Old Mount Moriah Road, $15,915, building for winemaking.Victory Metal Roofing and Supply LLC, 112 Sprott St., $3,400, replace rotted boards on shed.Donald Taggart, 230 Headwater Drive, $250,000, new construction.Stuart and Charlotte White, 140 Middleton Place, Hodges, barn.Luz Alvaro, 102 Sara Drive, decal only.Charles McDonald, 134 Carlton St., $80,000, new construction.Steven and Kathy Diak, 270 Galilee Road, $20,000, foundation and walls moved.Ollie Williams Estate, 1114 Brooks St., $4,200, roof.John and Kelly Cissell, 7507 Highway 702, Ninety Six, $12,925, replace windows.Jodi and Beth Oliver, 209 Janeway, $5,800, replace windowsGiner Gaines, 540 Willson St., $1,216, replace windows.James and Beverly Gary, 109 Patrick Road, $11,362, replace windows.Stanley Carroll, 302 Glenwood St., $7,542, replace windows.Paul Criswell, 102 Bonham Court, $3,968, replace windows.James and Sara McCoy, 319 Smith St. Extension, $3,250, reroof.Kither Williams, 717 Laurel Ave., $7,600, reroof.Michael and Jane Daswani, 102 Kings Grant Lane, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Thomas Grubbs, 103 Erin Way, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Guadalupe Parra, 707 Pearl St., $3,000, siding and roof replacement.James Harrison, 107 Harrison Alley, $1,700, some drywall, roofing.Daniel Calwise, 105 Shannon St., $4,500, tear off/reroof.MM NSV Properties LLC, 1530 Bypass 72 NE, $9,050. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save