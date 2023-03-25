Flatwood Huck LLC, 503 Old Abbeville Highway, $4,300, roof replacement.
Cozone Financial Services LLC, 122 Old Mount Moriah Road, $2,000, pizza oven.
Reba Burroughs, 47 Honea Path St., Ware Shoals, demolish mobile home.
Round Two LLC, 114 Whatley Drive, $6,000, adding 8 x 33 deck.
Michael and Billie Havey, 103 Watford Drive, Ninety Six, $30,000, 16x38 addition to garage.
James Douglas Watt, 908 Eagle Harbor Drive, Hodges, clearing trees in a 20x120 corridor.
William Fuller, 306 Dunns Creek Road, Donalds, $36,480, mobile home 16x76.
Chelcea McKinney, 2403 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six.
Tammy Williams, 109 Donegal Drive, inground swimming pool 16x32.
Keith and Ramonda Rogers, 114 Creekside Court, $32,000, garage 22x26.
Harold and Betty Van Beke, 111 Foxcroft Drive, $10,000, prefab garage 18x20.
William Wilson, 215 Watts Bridge Road, $43,488, metal storage building 40x35.
Thomas Brown, 123 Crescent Road, $44,000, replace siding, columns, deck.
Emanuel and Judy Ciurro, 417 Twisted Oak Drive, $6,475, new roof.
Karen Swygert, 315 Marietta Drive, $3,450, new roof.
Morgans Farm and Nursery LLC, 301 and 302 Paradise Court, $6,000, remodel painting, flooring, plumbing.
Thompson Rental Properties LLC, 11 Sullivan St., $3,000, subfloor, floor joists.
Bailey Thompson, 117 Janeway, $1,900, tear off/reroof.
JSC Rentals LLC, 120 Elm Court, $2,000, tear off/reroof.
Thomas and Alice Wright, 1628 Evans Pond Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
John and Rosemary Sue Mallon, 414 Commonwealth Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Robert and Luvenia Dorn, 1222 Barksdale Ferry Road, Troy, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Ernest and Margit Ferren, 203 Laurel Ridge Way, $3,010, reroof.
James Quarles, 110 Bay Court, $2,000, roof replacement.
Annette Matthews, 111 Pinion Drive, $4,200, reroof.
Jan-Michael Carrington, 104 Yosemite Drive, $1,000, build two piers.
Hinton Trust PBLX LLC, 479 Bypass 72 NW, $10,102.
